The Big Picture David Tennant returns as the Doctor in upcoming Doctor Who anniversary specials, alongside Catherine Tate as Donna Noble.

The three episodes will deal with the aftermath of Jodie Whittaker's Doctor turning into Tennant's version.

Ncuti Gatwa is set to debut as the Doctor in next year's season, joined by Millie Gibson as his new companion, Ruby Sunday.

Get ready for David Tennant's return to the TARDIS, as Disney+ and the BBC have announced that the upcoming Doctor Who anniversary specials will be released on November 25, December 2 and December 9, giving audiences a taste of the new era of the show before an entire season of the universe's favorite Time Lord premieres at some point next year. The streaming platform had previously signed a deal to become Doctor Who's official distributor around the world, except in the United Kingdom and Ireland. New threats will emerge across time and space, and there's only one mad person in a blue box who can stop them.

Titled “The Star Beast”, “Wild Blue Yonder” and “The Giggle”, respectively, the three episodes will deal with the direct aftermath of Jodie Whittaker's version of the Doctor turning into a returning David Tennant. While the show hasn't explained why the seasoned Time Lord veteran has returned to the role after a decade since the last time he played him, he won't be the only cast member from previous seasons making a comeback. Catherine Tate is set to return as Donna Noble, the faithful companion who had to stop traveling with the Doctor after a dangerous mission almost took her life.

Ever since Russell T. Davies began to work on the modern iteration of Doctor Who, secrecy has always surrounded the plot of upcoming stories. This year's holiday specials are no exception, with the only premise used to grab the audience's attention is the fact that Tennant and Tate are back, alongside the promise that Ncuti Gatwa's version of the Doctor might debut when all is said and done. The longest-running science fiction program in history is about to enter a new era, and it all comes down to the new pilot of the TARDIS.

Image via Empire

David Tennant Turns Into Ncuti Gatwa

Ever since it was announced that David Tennant would be coming back to the role of the Doctor, audiences were aware that it would only be for a short time, given how Ncuti Gatwa is set to appear in his first season as the lead of the program at some point next year. The Sex Education star will be joined by Millie Gibson in the role of Ruby Sunday, his official companion. Together, the Doctor and Ruby will use the TARDIS to save anyone who might need their help across time and space, in an uncertain galaxy where a Time Lord continues to discover new things about humanity after centuries of an exciting life.

You can check out the official announcement for the release od the upcoming Doctor Who specials below, before the show premieres on Disney+ everywhere in the world except for the United Kingdom and Ireland on November 25: