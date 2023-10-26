The Big Picture Apple TV+ subscribers will face an over 40% price increase for monthly fees to continue watching their favorite series and movies.

A new trailer for the 60th anniversary Doctor Who specials reveal the return of a formidable foe.

Stranger Things fans can enter for a chance to win discounted tickets to the upcoming stage play, Stranger Things: The First Shadow.

Welcome back to Collider Dailies!

In today’s episode, hosts John Aljets and Maggie Lovitt discuss their thoughts on the new trailer for the 60th anniversary Doctor Who specials. Why are emotions so high? And what Easter eggs did they discover? Find out all this and more by watching the episode in the video at the top of this article, or you can listen to it in podcast form below.

Before the good stuff, self-proclaimed Bad News Bears, John and Maggie, address some unfortunate news for Apple TV+ subscribers: the price increases continue to roll out this year. Following in the footsteps of their streaming peers, Apple announced their price hike on October 25, in spite of the company's reported profit of $19.8 billion. Customers will see over a 40% increase in their monthly fees to keep watching the award-winning selection of Apple TV series and movies like Ted Lasso, Silo, Causeway, and, soon, Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon. With their current high quality content, is an increase this substantial justified? Will their selection be worth it to you as a subscriber?

Next up, beginning on November 3, Stranger Things fans will have an opportunity to enter for a chance to win tickets at a significantly lower price to the Upside Down for the upcoming stage play, Stranger Things: The First Shadow. You can find more information on that here. Finally, we’re nearing the Disney+ premiere of the first of three Doctor Who specials, “The Star Beast,” and to celebrate, we’ve got a brand-new trailer to hold us over until November 25! Before the new season introduces Ncuti Gatwa as the Fifteenth Doctor in 2024, the Fourteenth Doctor (played once again by David Tennant) is reuniting with his companion, Donna Noble (Catherine Tate), who’s beginning to remember things she shouldn’t. Perhaps the most intriguing element of the 60th-anniversary specials is the re-emergence of a formidable foe who hasn’t been seen since the ‘60s when the show first began. As two massive Doctor Who fans, John and Maggie discuss the Celestial Toymaker, now played by Neil Patrick Harris, and why the trailer has them trapped in a glass case of emotion. Check it all out in today's episode of Collider Dailies at the top of this article or listen to their conversation in the podcast below:

