We finally know when Doctor Who is coming back to our screens, and it’s going to be a big one. Today, the BBC announced that the first of three specials celebrating the show’s sixtieth anniversary will premiere on November 25, with two following in the weeks after, and have released a new trailer to celebrate the occasion.

While the trailer is mostly footage we’ve already seen — no spoilers, sweetie — the new teaser gives us a better look at Neil Patrick Harris’s Celestial Toymaker, a character from The Doctor’s rogues gallery who hasn’t been seen on screen since the show’s inception in 1963. Originally played by Michael Gough, the character is one of the most powerful enemies the Doctor has ever faced, going up against not only William Hartnell’s First Doctor, but also Paul McGann’s Eighth Doctor in the Doctor Who Magazine comic strip. His gambit is a simple one: forcing the Doctor and his companions to play deadly games for their very souls.

The Return of Donna Noble

The 60th anniversary specials will also see the return of Catherine Tate’s Donna Noble, one of the most popular companions in the revival series. Last we saw her, the Doctor was wiping her memory to keep her safe, and now she’s remembering things she shouldn’t, which causes trouble both for her and the newly regenerated Fourteenth Doctor (David Tennant), who has yet to figure out why he took on a face he’s already had.

Image via BBC

Also starring in the specials are Yasmine Finney as Donna’s daughter, Rose, Miriam Margolyes as the voice of the iconic monster the Meep, Ruth Madeley as Shriley Anne Bingham, Jacqueline King as Donna’s mother, Karl Collins as Shaun Temple, and Jemma Redgrave as Kate Lethbridge-Stewart. The specials are part of a new era for the show, under returning showrunner Russell T. Davies.

The first of Doctor Who’s anniversary specials premieres on Disney+ in the US on November 25. Check out the new trailer below: