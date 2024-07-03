The Big Picture Doctor Who is making its way to the stage, celebrating 25 years of Big Finish Productions audio adventures.

Paul McGann's Eighth Doctor and India Fisher's Charley Pollard will star in a live recording of "The Stuff of Legend," written by Robert Valentine.

A live performance will be held at London's Cadogan Hall on September 14, with a studio version releasing on the same day.

Doctor Who is making its way to the stage for the first time in over 20 years. Last performed live in 1989, the Doctor will be appearing in front of a live audience in celebration of 25 years of audio adventures by Big Finish Productions. The live show will see Paul McGann’s Eighth Doctor in a new live-recorded audio drama, titled "The Stuff of Legend," written by Robert Valentine and directed by Barnaby Edwards. McGann will star alongside India Fisher as his companion Charley Pollard, who's been around since the beginning of Big Finish's Doctor Who dramas, in this exciting new venture for the Whoniverse. McGann and Fisher will be joined on stage by Alex Macqueen as the Master — who featured in the Eighth Doctor Adventures series Dark Eyes — and Nicholas Briggs as the voice of the Daleks.

The drama will be performed live to audiences for one night only, at London’s Cadogan Hall on Saturday, September 14, 2024, with a studio version of the same story releasing on the same day. Although this is not the first time that Doctor Who has been performed to a live audience, it is the very first time that one of the show’s audio plays will be performed on stage. The announcement comes just weeks after the end of Season 1 of Doctor Who’s Disney revamp, which saw Ncuti Gatwa’s Doctor and Millie Gibson’s companion Ruby Sunday face off against classic Who villain Sutekh (Gabriel Woolf).

What Can ‘Doctor Who’ Fans Expect from "The Stuff of Legend"?

For fans wondering what the Eighth Doctor might be in for, the Doctor Who website has provided a brief teaser for the audio drama, reading,

"Something is afoot in the lonely Cornish village of Merrymaid Bay. Rumours of dead men working in the tin mines have sent a chill through the community, and it's up to the Doctor and Charley to get to the bottom of the mystery. Can the legends of the Bucca that haunts the mines be true? And just what awesome power do the Doctor’s greatest enemies – the Daleks! – threaten to unleash upon the universe?"

Speaking on the importance of the event, Big Finish’s executive producer Jason Haigh-Ellery said, "25 years? It feels like 25 seconds! Producing the audio adventures of Doctor Who has been such a joy that two and a half decades has flown by – almost as if we have all been in the time vortex with the Doctor." Dominic Walker, Global Business Director at BBC Studios, added, "After 25 years of working with Big Finish on the Doctor Who audio adventures, BBC Studios is excited to now be bringing a live version to the stage. ‘The Stuff Of Legend’ is a fitting celebration and I am delighted that fans will be able to witness the recording of such a momentous anniversary story up close and personal."

Tickets for the live event will be available to order from Friday 5th July at doctorwhoaudiolive.com. Fans unable to attend the event can preorder the studio version of "The Stuff of Legend" on Big Finish's website.

