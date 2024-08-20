The Big Picture New Doctor Who audiobooks featuring Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson's characters will be released on November 7, 2024.

The Doctor and Ruby return in two exciting adventures, perfect for fans of the dynamic duo.

For those seeking visual Doctor Who content, the 2024 Christmas special will star Nicola Coughlan as Joy.

As revealed by their official account in a post on X (formerly Twitter), The Fifteenth Doctor (Ncuti Gatwa) and Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson) will be starring in two brand-new Doctor Who audiobook adventures on November 7, 2024. For fans who have been patiently waiting for the return of the pair ever since the June finale of Season 14 (AKA Season 1), this announcement marks an exciting and earlier-than-expected reunion with the TARDIS duo as they fly off to planets and places far and wide on the mission to save the universe. The two audiobooks are titled "On Ghost Beach" and "Sting of the Sasquatch", with the latter read by Genesis Lynea, who played Harriet Arbinger in the series, and the former by - you guessed it - the ever-present Susan Twist. The official synopsis for "On Ghost Beach" reads:

"The TARDIS arrives in County Durham, England, in 1958. Seaham Chemical Beach was once a scene of heavy industry, long since abandoned, but now local residents are having nightmares and seeing apparitions. It isn’t long before the Doctor and Ruby are affected by the beach’s peculiar atmosphere. As they begin to forget exactly who they are, Ruby hears a distant voice calling her on. Whose memories are filling the travellers’ heads, and what is the significance of Ghost Beach, in the Sea of Despair, on the planet Farfrom? Even more importantly – who is Reg?"

The official synopsis for "Sting of the Sasquatch" reads:

"In a National Park in North-West America, the Doctor and Ruby are pursued by large, ape-like creatures who seem to literally disappear into the trees. When Ruby falls ill after apparently being stung, the Doctor believes the infection is extra-terrestrial in origin. They meet Dixie and Greg, two Bigfoot hunters determined to track down the mythical Sasquatch. Standing in their way is Ranger Peone, who’s adamant that the forest is too dangerous to explore. Dozens of people have vanished, or reappeared with no memory, in the last month alone. Then the ape creatures kidnap Ruby, and the Doctor is determined to both save her life and solve the mystery of the Sasquatch."

For those who want their next taste of Doctor Who to be visual and not audio-based, the 2024 Christmas special will be Gatwa and co's next television episode. Written by Steven Moffat, "Joy to the World" sees the Doctor and Ruby tackle the first festive special since Moffat penned the Peter Capaldi regeneration episode, "Twice Upon a Time" in 2017. Excitingly, the upcoming special will star none other than Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan as the titular Joy, with a short clip at the recent San Diego Comic-Con showcasing the world a first glimpse at what to expect on December 25. The episode will also feature many other exciting names, including Sherlock star Jonathan Aris.

Two new Doctor Who audiobooks will be released on November 7, 2024. You can watch all episodes from the most recent season right now on Disney+.

