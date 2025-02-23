On the heels of the news that we'll meet yet another new character in Season 2 of Doctor Who, we're also learning morning about the Doctor's next companion, Belinda Chandra (Varada Sethu). This week, Sethu sat down with British Vogue to talk about her character's dynamic with Ncuti Gatwa's Fifteenth Doctor and her response may surprise you. "Belinda really feels like an equal to the Doctor," she tells British Vogue. "She’s got her own sense of self that isn’t necessarily attached to the Doctor." The somewhat bold statement is refreshing but not at all surprising. In the Season 2 trailer that dropped after the 2024 Christmas Special "Joy to the World" the first thing we know about Belinda is how reluctant she is to be along for the oftentimes chaotic ride that is traveling with The Doctor. She wants to go home (a homebody queen). She doesn't want to be traveling with him.

While Sethu has sung Gatwa's praises, saying "He's so easy to work with and a beautiful, beautiful human, so I had a great time," things may not be as sunshine and rainbows between The Doctor and Belinda. Sethu says the chemistry "just sizzles" whether that's good or bad we'll have to wait to find out. If she's as reluctant to be there as we've been led to believe and we'll also be seeing Millie Gibson's Ruby Sunday, who loved traveling with the Doctor, we may also be in for the pair of companions butting heads. The dynamic, especially when it inevitably becomes a TARDIS Trio, will hopefully give fans that have had mixed feelings about the first season on Disney+ the incentive to continue watching.

The Doctor Is Best When Challenged