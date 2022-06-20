Despite the 60th Anniversary being more than a year away, the most recent announcements of the new Doctor and some returning characters have fans feeling the most excited they’ve been in a long time. Even if you’ve never seen Doctor Who, the new direction this show is taking and the hype surrounding it might be just enough to pique your interest in watching it.

Of course, even while sticking to the “NuWho” episodes (A.K.A. 2005-Present), getting through almost thirteen seasons can seem like a daunting task. Before committing, you might want to find out whether you actually jibe with the show’s characters and overall themes. Fortunately, there are several episodes scattered throughout, that give a good sense of what the show is like, without spoiling too much or relying on previous knowledge.

The Witchfinders (S11E8)

Traveling back in time to 1612, the Doctor and her companions, Ryan (Tosin Cole), Yaz (Mandip Gill), and Graham (Bradley Walsh), stumble upon a village called Bilehurst Cragg, which none of them have heard of. The trip quickly turns dark, as the citizens gather together for the trial of an accused witch.

As this episode is in the inaugural season of the current Doctor (Jodie Whittaker), there isn’t much tying it to other episodes. It gives a taste of how she handles problems, as well as the show’s current state. It also doesn’t set up anything in terms of later storylines, so if you watch the episode and decide it isn’t your thing, there won’t be any cliffhanger. Plus Alan Cumming makes a rather regal guest appearance.

Smile (S10E2)

After meeting just one episode prior, Bill Potts (Pearl Mackie) and the Doctor arrive at a human colony in the distant future. Entering the city, the Doctor is confused as it seems to be empty, except for the aptly named “EmojiBots”, who aren’t as hospitable as they seem.

Stepping back to the Twelfth Doctor (Peter Capaldi), this episode brings us on a darker adventure through time and space. With Bill, the audience gets a run-down of Doctor Who’s basics and answers to a lot of beginner questions. Additionally, it exemplifies a classic staple of the show; taking something mundane and turning it sinister.

Dalek (S1E6)

Picking up a distress signal, the Doctor travels forward in time to the year 2012, and arrives in the underground bunker of Henry van Statten, a collector. After meeting Van Statten, the Doctor is brought to the only living piece of the collection which, although damaged, is the most deadly creature in the universe.

This episode is from the first season of Doctor Who’s renewed series, and focuses on the Ninth Doctor (Christopher Eccleston), and his companion Rose (Billie Piper). As it had been sixteen years since the original series was canceled, the whole first season is somewhat designed for new viewers. With this episode specifically, the story is self-contained AND properly introduces arguably the Doctor’s most important enemy, the Daleks.

Dinosaurs On A Spaceship (S7E2)

Responding to a call from a future space agency, the Doctor is informed that a spaceship is on a collision course towards Earth and is unresponsive. Landing on the ship, the Doctor and his friends find it mysteriously abandoned, save for a few pre-historic passengers, and a sickly old man.

Despite being later on in the Eleventh Doctor’s (Matt Smith) run, this episode is pretty well isolated. Aside from being a great example of how ridiculous the show can get, it perfectly lays out the structure of a Doctor Who story, and the philosophies of the Doctor.

The Unicorn And The Wasp (S4E7)

The Doctor and his companion, Donna Noble (Catherine Tate), attend a 1920s dinner party, made up of various nobility and socialites. Also present though, is famous mystery writer, Agatha Christie. When people start dying under inexplicable circumstances, the Doctor and Donna must figure out the real murder mystery before it’s too late.

This takes place in the final season of the Tenth Doctor (David Tennant), so lots of lead up or cliffhangers might be expected. However, this episode in particular is almost completely disconnected to the rest of the series, and still manages to be intriguing. According to many fans, the pairing of the Doctor and Donna is arguably the best duo in the show, and it makes this just a really fun ‘whodunnit’.

Robot Of Sherwood (S8E3)

At the request of his companion, Clara Oswald (Jenna Coleman), the Doctor and her travel back in time to look for the legendary outlaw, Robin Hood. Coming face to face with him. The Doctor is convinced it is some sort of trick, and he won’t leave until he gets to the bottom of it.

Since Robin Hood is such a popular character, this episode sees Twelfth Doctor and Clara as they become a part of a story that new viewers probably already know. Additionally, the episode does a great job of portraying the relationship that the Doctor’s character has with the concept of legends.

Vincent And The Doctor (S5E10)

After discovering what looks like a shadowy figure in one of Vincent van Gogh’s paintings, the Eleventh Doctor and Amy (Karen Gillan) travel back in time to meet the artist himself. Once they have, they quickly notice something strange going on, and the two must help van Gogh fight against invisible demons, of more than one kind.

Like many other standalone episodes, 'Vincent and the Doctor' is a great example of a fulfilling adventure from beginning to end. However, what truly makes this great for someone trying the show out is that it plainly shows the very essence of the Doctor’s character, which is helping people. While there are a couple minor references to previous episodes, they are so ambiguous that the other qualities more than make up for them.

Midnight (S4E10)

Taking a vacation on a diamond planet called ‘Midnight’, the Doctor decides to do one of the planet’s tours. He boards a shuttle full of strangers and sets out, only for it to break down on the way. While they await rescue, something begins knocking on the ships exterior, in an atmosphere which nothing can survive in.

This episode’s tone of isolation and overall concept clearly shows how creepy the show can get, in case new viewers are concerned about that. Aside from a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it reference, the episode is extremely self-contained, mainly due to the fact that it’s formatted as a ‘bottle episode’.

Blink (S3E10)

After Sally Sparrow (Carey Mulligan) brings her best friend to explore an abandoned house, her friend suddenly disappears. As Sally tries to figure out what happened, she discovers a mysterious video featuring the Tenth Doctor. It’s unclear what he’s trying to say, except for a warning to keep her eyes open.

What makes 'Blink' so great is that the protagonist is basically a new viewer herself! Throughout the episode, she gets bits and pieces of what the Doctor is like, while trying to figure out who he is and what’s going on. Not to mention that it introduces one of the scariest monsters in TV.

The Girl in the Fireplace (S2E4)

The Tenth Doctor, along with his companions, Rose and Mickey (Noel Clarke), arrives at a seemingly abandoned spaceship and encounters a strange portal to 18th-century France. Each time the Doctor goes through, he encounters the same girl at different moments throughout her life, while she is pursued by monsters.

As this is only in season two, it does great as a standalone story since it has very little to refer back to. Beyond that, this episode is one of the best portrayals of the Doctor’s nature, and how his character almost belongs in a fairy tale. It gives a deeper look into his mind, making it very easy to connect with him.

