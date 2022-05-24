These actors became unstuck from the Doctor Who vortex to go on to some great performances.

The end is nigh, at least for Jodie Whittaker’s turn in the TARDIS as the beloved character, The Doctor. With a robust fandom that follows an actor even long after their time on the show has ended, some actors have struggled to find roles after their famous stint in the blue box of Doctor Who. Yet, despite that, most have gone on to shake off the constraints of the Doctor to find satisfying work, sometimes reaching even greater audiences with subsequent roles.

Since William Hartnell, who sadly passed away after concluding his time as the inaugural Doctor, every actor who has filled the role has found their theatrical feet again, be it on the small or large screen.

The Second Doctor — Patrick Troughton

Arguably, no Doctor since Patrick Troughton has had as difficult a job or as indelible an impact on Doctor Who. He was the first actor who had to navigate taking over a role in a children's sci-fi show that dared to replace the leading actor with a new one.

Troughton’s career suffered no hiccup when he left in 1970 after only three series. He worked steadily until the end of his life, but one of his more notable roles was as Father Brennan in the cult horror hit The Omen in 1976, a far cry from the impish Doctor he’d played.

The Third Doctor — Jon Pertwee

Jon Pertwee’s most significant challenge after leaving the role of the Doctor was also one of his best assets — his voice. Distinctive and mellow with a hint of a lisp, Pertwee’s resonant tones were distinctively connected with the Doctor.

Even so, Pertwee found plenty of voice work in children’s shows and films. In addition, he revisited a character from his pre-TARDIS days, the improbably named "Worzel Gummidge," a scarecrow who comes to life. It’s worth a watch for Who fans if only to see Pertwee’s makeup.

The Fourth Doctor — Tom Baker

Larger than life, Tom Baker’s post-Doctor career was not a sure thing. Like his predecessor, his singularly seasoned and melodious voice seems to have been a big selling point, as he has repeatedly appeared as a narrator, along with a myriad of other voice-over roles.

Fans will enjoy an early role Baker took as Sherlock Holmes in the miniseries The Hound of the Baskervilles just the year after he left Doctor Who. Of course, many will also be familiar with his later and regular vocal appearances on the British comedy show Little Britain.

The Fifth Doctor — Peter Davison

Peter Davison did very well after his three years as the Doctor. It probably helped because he was already well-known, especially after having played Tristan Farnon on the internationally adored All Creatures Great and Small. But even so, it might surprise some to see the strength of his career immediately after leaving Doctor Who.

From Campion to Law and Order: UK, Davison hasn’t stopped. For anglophile fans, they will want to check him out as David Braithwaite in the criminally underrated At Home With The Braithwaites. Die-hard fans will also want to check out The Five(ish) Doctors, written and directed by Davison with some help from some interesting companions.

The Sixth Doctor — Colin Baker

No Doctor struggled after leaving the series as much as Colin Baker. While he has recently seen an uptick in work, he didn’t have many significant roles in the years immediately following the Doctor. However, he’s always worked, even if the parts were on the smaller side.

Fans of Baker will definitely want to check out his appearance on Stephen Fry’s lawyer comedy series Kingdom. While it is only a single episode role, Baker is fantastic, and fans will likely discover a whole new show they can enjoy beyond Baker’s appearance.

The Seventh Doctor — Sylvester McCoy

Sylvester McCoy had the tough job of guiding Doctor Who into its hiatus. In 1989 when the series ended, there was no guarantee of any reboot in the future, though the regenerative abilities of the Doctor certainly made it possible. A veteran of both stage and screen, McCoy didn’t let it interrupt his career.

Of course, the most prominent post-TARDIS role that McCoy has enjoyed is as the wizard Radagast in the three Hobbit movies. He is delightful in all three as Gandalf's nature-loving colleague.

The War Doctor — John Hurt

Clearly, for John Hurt, a legend of stage and screen, Doctor Who hardly presented a blip in his career. Still, for completion, it must be mentioned that the venerable actor continued to appear on-screen after his brief appearance as the War Doctor, including the 2017's The Last Panthers, a thrilling jewel theft miniseries.

The Eighth Doctor — Paul McGann

Paul McGann may have gotten short shrift as the 8th Doctor with only one official outing (and a TV movie at that), but he was able to find plenty of work for himself after that. Far and away, the most compelling — and least Doctor Who-y — drama he worked on was Luther.

Starring alongside other heavyweights like Idris Elba, McGann proved he can work with diverse material and be a strong ensemble cast player.

The Ninth Doctor — Christopher Eccleston

Famously, Christopher Eccleston agreed to help reboot the Doctor Who series in 2005 by lending his talent to the TARDIS for one season only. And it seems his choice was a good one as his career barely slowed down.

Already a big name, he kept it growing with roles on shows like Heroes, The Shadow Line, and The A Word. For MCU/Doctor Who fans, they’ll have loved seeing him in Thor: The Dark World, playing Malekith, the Dark Elf.

The Tenth Doctor — David Tennant

A true fan favorite, David Tennant may have risked the most by being such a great Doctor. Yet, when he left the role behind, his feet barely hit the ground, taking off again with massive hits like the murder mystery miniseries Broadchurch and Jessica Jones.

He recently found a great deal of acclaim for his role in Neil Gaiman’s Good Omens, playing demon Crowley opposite Michael Sheen’s prime angel Aziraphale. It’s a must-see for any Tennant fan.

The Eleventh Doctor — Matt Smith

Matt Smith was more aware of the pitfalls of Doctor Who stardom than many when they stepped into the role. He was young, only 26, the youngest actor to take it on, and with an entire career in front of him, he was careful only to stay the (typical) three years in the TARDIS.

Afterward, he got back to career building, and one savvy move was to take on the role of Prince Philip for two seasons of Netflix’s smash hit, The Crown.

The Twelfth Doctor — Peter Capaldi

Peter Capaldi was already an extremely well-established actor when he agreed to take on the Doctor. So it's no surprise that he could nimbly sidestep any pigeonholing and take on new material right away. He did voice work for big productions like Peter Rabbit and Watership Down, but a recent addition to his resume is Benediction.

Playing the poet Siegfried Sassoon — opposite the stellar Jack Lowden’s young Siegfried — Capaldi returned to material he could really dig his teeth into.

The Fugitive Doctor — Jo Martin

Technically probably older than the First Doctor, Jo Martin’s Fugitive Doctor was an immediate win with the audience and deserves the attention. Technically, she may not be done in the TARDIS, but fans will be happy to hear that her career rolls along anyway, with a strong role in 97 Minutes, a thriller about a terrorist plane takeover that’s still in post-production.

