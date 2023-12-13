Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for the Doctor Who 60th anniversary specials.

The Big Picture The concept of bigeneration in Doctor Who challenges the traditional rules of regeneration and introduces the possibility of exciting new mysteries emerging in the final special.

The cause of bigeneration is still uncertain, but clues such as the Toymaker's warning and the Doctor's visit to the Edge of Creation suggest that powerful forces and parallel timelines may be involved.

Bigeneration not only changes the dynamics of the show by introducing two Doctors and two TARDISes, but it also opens up the potential for the Doctor to become a brand-new character with a fresh slate and a different perspective.

In Doctor Who, Time Lords have historically been bound by the rules of the regeneration process. A Time Lord can defy death by changing their bodies, regenerating into a brand-new man or woman. Noticeable differences include a new face, minor deviations in their fashion sense, and a slight reset of their personality. In the final 2023 anniversary special, Russell T Davies made a potentially cataclysmic change to Doctor Who by introducing the concept of bigeneration. Regeneration has now evolved into an adjunctive process — of two Doctors! — for the bold new era of Who, changing the rules of the franchise in a major way. One incarnation begins to succumb to regeneration energy, only to split into two unique (and yet fundamentally the same) Doctors.

The bigeneration concept in Doctor Who is a rule-breaking departure from how regeneration has worked up until now. It subverts and contradicts related lore, raising the possibility of exciting overlap with appealing new mysteries emerging in the final special. So what might the consequences or benefits of bigeneration be, and what does it mean for the future of Doctor Who?

What or Who Caused the Bigeneration in 'Doctor Who'?

Whovians initially thought the Toymaker’s (Neil Patrick Harris) laser blast triggered the bigeneration, and even if that is a valid point, it still begs the question: would something this complex have a simple answer? After “The Star Beast,” the now-exposed Meep (Miriam Margoyles) vaguely name-dropped “The Boss,” a cryptic warning the Fourteenth Doctor didn’t appreciate. This was followed by a warning or threat (or both) by the Toymaker referring to He Who Waits: an opponent so powerful and terrifying, it made even the all-powerful Toymaker flee.

Is all of this connected to the Fourteenth Doctor and Donna’s visit to the Edge of Creation? If the Doctor summoned the Toymaker by invoking a superstition, there could be other consequences of even being in proximity to it. And let’s not forget that tease of someone snatching the gold tooth imprisoning The Master (or Missy), which also calls to mind the scene in “Last of the Time Lords” when a woman's hand retrieved the Saxon Master’s (John Simm) ring from his funeral pyre. Let’s put it this way: if bigeneration applies to the Doctor, it could apply to The Master/Missy, and there is a chance it belongs to the female incarnation of The Master. It would be the next logical step for the Doctor’s oldest foe to bigenerate before him.

Bigeneration Changes ‘Doctor Who’ More Than Fans Think

Davies has explained that the bigeneration process we witnessed in “The Giggle” will have huge implications and expand the show into multiversal territory. According to Davies, the bigeneration between the Fourteenth and Fifteenth Doctors was not an isolated event, and "a whole timeline bigenerated." it implies other recent iterations of The Doctor might reappear in the new series. Tectuan (Barbara Flynn) had teased the multiverse to the Thirteenth Doctor (Jodie Whittaker) but many viewers assumed it would remain another loose end in the Whoniverse. Surprisingly, Davies will take care of this loose end with his spin on parallel worlds and the multiverse and creating new lore.

Now, the Whoniverse has two Doctors and two TARDISes, both from the same timeline — but even if they hook up to solve world-dominating threats, it isn’t a traditional multi-Doctor story. Since “The 3 Doctors” and “The Trial of a Time Lord,” fans have enjoyed multi-Doctor excursions in time and space, tales that bring past and present versions of the Doctor together who all share a common goal: save humanity, save alien kind, save the universe. The Twelfth Doctor (Peter Capaldi) encountered his grumpier former self in the First Doctor (David Bradley) in “Twice Upon a Time” and a few years earlier, Eleven (Matt Smith) and Ten (David Tennant) formed an alliance with the War Doctor (John Hurt) on the 50th Anniversary and saved Gallifrey. None of these Doctors inhabited the same timeline and developed temporal-induced amnesia when the adventure ended.

Under normal circumstances, if two Doctors met outside their respective timelines, the encounter would be hazy, if not completely suppressed. With this new story development, Fourteen (Tennant) and Fifteen (Ncuti Gatwa) can travel separately and compare notes when they do finally catch up. The Fifteenth Doctor seemed to have a lighter step and is less weighed down than his predecessor. It's a step in the right direction to have the Doctor so immediately bold and compelling while playing ball in his underpants — and still looking good while doing it.

Bigeneration Could Make the Doctor a Brand-New Character

The Fifteenth Doctor will, of course, have the Doctor’s memories and knowledge of his past — but what if bigeneration changes the Doctor in other ways? It seems apparent that Fifteen has split from Fourteen and has been given a clean slate, purged of the painful memories of experiences and quick to let them go, even commenting on how everyone can’t be saved. Bigeneration could certainly allow Davies to explore more Gallifreyan lore, and we may even see a resurrection of the Doctor’s homeworld Gallifrey – or the Doctor’s current homeworld. Lest we forget, regeneration was never something a Time Lord (or Lady) was born with, but bestowed upon with a gift of 12 life cycles. Matt Smith's Doctor was gifted 12 more regeneration cycles before changing into Peter Capaldi's incarnation of the character, while "The Timeless Child" arc tore up the rulebook by making regeneration unlimited.

This Christmas offers Fifteen's first solo outing as the Doctor and will also welcome new companion Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson) to the Whoniverse. Alongside the promise of intergalactic goblins and disco dancing, the possibilities are now virtually endless for what awaits Gatwa in his first series as the Doctor.

