Whovians, prepare for some new heights to reach. The power of the Doctor has combined with the wallet of the Mouse to give some eye-popping excitement to viewers of Doctor Who around the world.The collaboration between BBC and Disney on Doctor Who has given a much-needed financial push to production on the long-running science fiction series, which currently stars David Tennant and will soon feature Ncuti Gatwa taking over the title role of The Doctor.

Showrunner Russell T. Davies - who was responsible for the show's revival with Christopher Eccleston and Billie Piper back in 2005 - has revealed that a big part of his return to the show, alongside Tennant, was down to the new opportunities afforded by the increased budget and exposure which Disney's financial muscle would be able to provide.

"It's one of the reason I've come back – you can tell stories on a bigger scale," Davies told GQ UK. "It's the same old problems, I still have to cut scenes because they're too expensive, and I still have to reduce the number of monsters, and things like that. But my imagination feels more free, a lot more free, actually. It's just a joy to write anyway. I'm really proud of it. Oh my god, there are some strong episodes coming up."

It was previously announced in October that new episodes of the BBC sci-fi series would be heading to stream on Disney+, which would make the streaming platform the show's new global streaming destination outside of the United Kingdom, where it will still reside exclusively on BBC iPlayer in the UK and Ireland. Tennant first appeared as the Tenth Doctor in the Season One finale of Doctor Who's modern revival in 2005, inheriting the role from Eccleston. Tennant went on to star in nearly fifty episodes as the Doctor under Davies' leadership, before regenerating in "The End of Time: Part Two" on January 1, 2010, handing the role over to Matt Smith.

Prior to Tennant's sensational return in "The Power of the Doctor,", where he replaced Jodie Whittaker, he starred alongside Smith in the show's 50th Anniversary Special, "The Day of the Doctor." Tennant's return stint to the show will see him as the Fourteenth, not the Tenth Doctor, a first for the show, which has made a habit of regenerating the character with a new face.

Tennant returns to Doctor Who as the Fourteenth Doctor in the show's 60th Anniversary Special in the fall of 2023 and two further specials, before handing over the reins to the Fifteenth Doctor, Gatwa, who is currently filming his run of episodes that will begin during the 2023 festive period.