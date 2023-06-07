The return of Doctor Who is constantly giving fans of the legendary series new reason to be excited, and today is no exception. While the plot for the upcoming specials and seasons is being safely kept in the space-time vortex, it has been confirmed that Bonnie Langford will be returning to the role of Mel Bush in an upcoming installment of the story. Bush was a loyal companion to the Sixth Doctor (Colin Baker), as the pair traveled to different planets and time periods while trying to save people from all over the universe. And that's not all, as Bush got to be one of the limited companions that managed to travel with two different versions of the Time-Lord, having adventures with the Seventh Doctor (Sylvester McCoy), too.

Regarding her return to the new era the show is about to enter, Langford stated: "I am absolutely thrilled to be bringing Melanie Bush back. To be part of the exceptional cast, crew and production team led by the force of nature that is Russell T. Davies is a career highlight. I’m so privileged and proud to have been a member of the Doctor Who family since the classic era and to be included in the new generation is phenomenal." After all, the news don't come as a complete surprise due to the last time the actress was seen in the show, in a moment that opened the door for her to return one more time.

Every once in a while, the titular role in Doctor Who is passed from one performer to another, when the character gets a new body during a process called regeneration. When Jodie Whittaker was set to leave the role, Langford made a cameo during her final episode, just moments before the Doctor regenerated once again and it was time for David Tennant to become the time-traveling hero once more. Tennant's return would only be a sign of things to come, as one of his most famous companions, Donna Noble (Catherine Tate) will also be featured on the upcoming 60th Anniversary Specials.

Who Will Be The Next Doctor?

It remains to be seen why the Doctor reverted back to a body that had been left behind many iterations ago, but what it is known as a certainty is that David Tennant won't be making a permanent comeback to the show. Ncuti Gatwa will be residing at the TARDIS for the next few years, as the Sex Education will portray the hero after the 60th Anniversary Specials wrap their story by the end of this year. If the multiple transitions turn out to be complicated for the moment, rest assured in the fact that they will be explained as a plot point during the upcoming specials.

