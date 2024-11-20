The latest season of Doctor Who allowed audiences to get to know Ncuti Gatwa's iteration of the character. But viewers won't need a Disney+ subscription to enjoy one of the Time Lord's latest adventures. The Doctor Who episode titled "Boom" will be making its way to YouTube on November 23. The launch will be part of a watch party organized by the BBC and Disney+ in order to grow the audience for the series ahead of the launch of this year's holiday special. The episode turned out to be one of the highlights of the season due to the premise that placed that Doctor in a very dangerous situation.

"Boom" featured the Fifteenth Doctor and Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson) as they land in the middle of a war zone. While the situation sounds dangerous on paper, the Time Lord is supposed to be an expert when it comes to his travels. But the Doctor never expected to step on a landmine. If the protagonist of the show had moved, he would have been killed and forced to regenerate. The focus of the episode was the Doctor trying to tell Ruby Sunday what to do to save him while remaining calm.

The latest installment of Doctor Who was the first one to be released through Disney+, after last year's holiday specials marked the return of David Tennant as the Fourteenth Doctor. The veteran of the series went on to have a couple of adventures with Donna Noble (Catherine Tate), until a dangerous attack forced him to bigenerate, leading to the introduction of Ncuti Gatwa as the Fifteenth Doctor. The Sex Education star grabbed hold of the role as soon as he appeared in Doctor Who for the first time.

What's Next for 'Doctor Who'?

The Fifteenth Doctor is just getting started. It has been confirmed that Ncuti Gatwa will stay as the lead of the series for yet another season of Doctor Who, which is currently set to debut on Disney+ at some point next year. Before that happens, the Doctor and Ruby Sunday will be back in "Joy to the World", this year's holiday special. Varada Sethu will be introduced as Belinda Chandra in the upcoming season of Doctor Who. The character will function as a companion to the Time Lord. It remains to be seen what that means for Ruby Sunday and the current character dynamics seen in the TARDIS.

The recent episode of Doctor Who will be available for streaming on YouTube on November 23. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.