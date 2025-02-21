The second season of Doctor Who is right around the corner. The BBC has revealed new information about Cassio, the character who will be portrayed by Christopher Chung. Cassio will bump into the titular and Belinda Chandra (Varada Sethu) during a very dangerous situation. Like everything related to upcoming episodes of Doctor Who, Cassio's origin story and his role in the series remain a mystery. Christopher Chung was cast in the acclaimed show thanks to his performance as Roddy Ho in Slow Horses. The impactful Apple TV+ drama recently launched its fourth season, with two more installments set to be released in the near future.

Not much is known about the premise of the next season of Doctor Who. The Time Lord portrayed by Ncuti Gatwa was seen for the last time during last year's holiday special, where he had to wait an entire year to give his past self the solution to an urgent problem. Things will be very different this time around. Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson) was a wonderful addition to the TARDIS, but it appears that her time on the team will be cut short. Belinda Chandra will act as the Time Lord's companion moving forward. The context of Ruby Sunday's departure will be revealed in the new season of the show.

Christopher Chung won't be the only famous guest star looking to steal the spotlight in the next season of Doctor Who. After creating his legacy in the entertainment industry as Prince Eric in The Little Mermaid, Jonah Hauer-King will be seen as an unknown character in upcoming episodes of the Time Lord's adventures. Archie Panjabi is set to portray an antagonist in the second season of Doctor Who. The performer recently played Suman Virk in Under the Bridge, the crime miniseries inspired by a real-life tragedy.

The Guest Stars of 'Doctor Who'