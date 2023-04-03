Ru Paul’s Drag Race star Jinkx Monsoon has joined the cast of the upcoming season of British drama Doctor Who, Variety has reported. They are well known to have won Season 5 of RuPaul’s Drag Race as well as the seventh season of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars, becoming the first person to win two seasons of the show across its iterations.

The long-running adventure series will return in November 2023 with some celebratory surprises. Three special episodes will bring back David Tennant as the 14th Doctor to coincide with the 60th anniversary of the series. Catherine Tate will reprise her role alongside Tennant for the show’s anniversary as the BBC previously confirmed that they will appear in three special episodes, coming out later this year. Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa will take over the iconic character next along with the control of the TARDIS, with his maiden episode airing over the festive period.

As per the report, Monsoon will be playing a major role in the upcoming series. “In a galaxy of comets and supernovas, here comes the biggest star of all. Jinkx Monsoon is on a collision course with the TARDIS, and ‘Doctor Who’ will never be the same again,” showrunner Russell T Davies said of their inclusion. Sharing their excitement Monsoon said, “I’m honored, thrilled, and utterly excited to join Doctor Who! Russell T Davies is a visionary and a brilliant writer — I can’t wait to get into the weeds with him and the crew! I hope there’s room in the TARDIS for my luggage.”

What’s Doctor Who About?

The series first began in 1963 and follows the adventures of a Time Lord known as The Doctor. Over the years 13 different actors have headlined the series which uses the concept of regeneration as a plot device to transform the Time Lord into a new body when the current one is too badly harmed to heal normally. Jodie Whittaker became the first woman to play the role on television. The Doctor travels the universe in a time-traveling spaceship called the TARDIS. Each actor had a unique portrayal of the character with their unique touch nonetheless representing various stages in the life of the same character, all over forming a single lifetime with a single narrative, entertaining fans all along.

Following a deal between the BBC and Disney Branded Television, the series will be exclusively available on Disney+ outside the U.K. and Ireland. Domestically it will remain on the BBC. The new season of Doctor Who is slated for a November release.