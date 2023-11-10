The Big Picture The upcoming 60th Anniversary Special of Doctor Who will feature the return of David Tennant as the newest iteration of the Time Lord, with three special episodes coming on November 25.

Ncuti Gatwa's portrayal of the Fifteenth Doctor will debut in the upcoming 14th season of Doctor Who on Christmas day.

Bridgerton actress Nicola Coughlan will be joining the Doctor Who universe in a special episode, although audiences will have to wait until Christmas 2024 to see her.

The actress, whom many fans may recognize as Clare Devlin in Derry Girls and Penelope Featherington in Bridgerton, also made a brief appearance as Diplomat Barbie in the 2023 fantasy comedy film Barbie, alongside Gatwa as Ken. Now, audiences will (not so soon) see the two work together yet again for Doctor Who. In an interview (via Variety), Davies confirmed that Coughlan will star in a Doctor Who special episode. He said, “Nicola Coughlan at Christmas — not this Christmas, next Christmas. We’re shooting Christmas 2024 now.”

While it will take over a year before audiences can see Coughlan in a still undisclosed role in Doctor Who, Tennant and Catherine Tate will return for 60th Anniversary specials in just a few weeks, with Gatwa's introductory episode premiering on December 25. The Sex Education actor will star alongside Millie Gibson (Coronation Street) as the new companion, Ruby Sunday.

Ncuti Gatwa’s Journey Through Space and Time Is Both Historic and Significant

Doctor Who has long been praised for its enduring appeal and ability to maintain its momentum since its debut on the BBC in 1963. Though celebrated in many ways, the long-running series lacks proper queer representation. But that's not to say Doctor Who didn't try. In 2017, Pearl Mackie's Bill Potts became the show's first openly gay companion despite being introduced late in the series. Clearly, the show's queer representation needed some refinement, and Gatwa's casting as the 15th Doctor was a historic and important feat for the show.

In addition to being the first Black Time Lord, Gatwa is also the first openly queer Doctor. A major win for diversity, this version of Doctor Who — which will reportedly embrace queerness — has been long overdue, but a change in direction that is certainly needed. By all means, the upcoming 14th season of Doctor Who is a queer affair we didn't know we needed. Besides the openly queer main lead, RuPaul's Drag Race Season 5 and Season 7 winner Jinx Monsoon and Glee's Jonathan Groff will also join the series in still-unknown roles.