We now know one of the villains Ncuti Gatwa's Fifteenth Doctor will be facing off against in the new season of Doctor Who. Emily in Paris' Paul Forman will be crossing the English Channel to take on the Doctor in Regency-era England. Entertainment Weekly has the news as well as a first still of Forman in character as Lord Barton. In the new image, he can be seen in full Regency attire along with Camilla Aiko (Lee), who is playing an as-yet unknown character.

Barton will be outwardly charming, but hides sinister secrets behind his smooth surface. He'll appear in the upcoming season's sixth episode, "Rogue". Says returning showrunner Russell T. Davies, "He comes along in episode 6, and it’s a whale of a time. We’ve all seen Emily in Paris, and we’ve seen him being one sort of person. I don’t think anyone’s quite expecting him to become this sort of person." Forman is excited to be part of the series as well, noting as such in a statement: "To join such an established project and to combine it with this feeling of new and unbounded possibilities was thrilling. It made this role a special experience that I will never forget.

Who is Paul Forman?

Forman made his feature debut in the thriller Nevrland. He subsequently appeared in the seaside drama Seagull, and was featured in the UK TV series The Spanish Princess, Frank of Ireland, and Riches. He made his name known internationally when he joined the cast of Emily in Paris in its third season, playing Nicolas de Leon, the heir apparent to a massive conglomerate and a new love interest for Mindy Chen (Ashley Park). He is next set to star in the upcoming British TV series Stags.

The new season of Doctor Who will stream worldwide on Disney+, save for the UK where it will remain the domain of the BBC. It will feature Gatwa, who debuted in last year's Doctor Who holiday specials, and his new companion, Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson), as they explore time and space. Other guest stars for the upcoming season include Golda Rosheuvel, Jinkx Monsoon, Jonathan Groff, and Indira Varma.

The new season of Doctor Who will premiere May 11, 2024.