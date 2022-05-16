BBC announced today another exciting casting addition to Doctor Who: Heartstopper’s breakout star Yasmin Finney has been selected to integrate the cast of the upcoming 60-year anniversary special of the world-famous and highly popular adventure series. Across its long run, the show has centered around The Doctor, a mysterious figure who is able to travel through time and space with a phone booth-shaped spaceship and several companions. The special, which will also bring forward an all-new iteration of the Doctor (played by Ncuti Gatwa), is set to premiere in 2023.

Finney’s casting is cause for speculation: The actress' role has been announced as “Rose,” which is the same name as a fan-favorite Doctor companion played by Billie Piper (I Hate Suzie) when the show was brought back to life in 2005. Piper played opposite ninth Doctor Christopher Eccleston, and then her character got romantically involved with the next version, played by David Tennant. It isn’t clear if Finney will play an alternate version of the famous character or just someone with the same name — in the Whoniverse, everything is possible. It is also not clear if Finney will join Season 14 of the series after the special. Series showrunner Russel T. Davies (Queer as Folk), however, took the opportunity to be intentionally cryptic and tease fans about the character’s name:

“Life on ‘Doctor Who’ gets brighter and wilder, how can there be another Rose? You’ll find out in 2023, but it’s an absolute joy to welcome Yasmin to the ‘Doctor Who’ set. We all fell in love with her in ‘Heartstopper,’ one of those shows which changes the world — and now Yasmin can change the Whoniverse!”

RELATED: 'Doctor Who': David Tennant and Catherine Tate to Return for 60th Anniversary

Finney’s casting also represents a huge leap forward for trans actors; with Heartstopper and the high-profile sci-fi series under her belt, the actress has now boarded two major platforms that grant trans visibility. She’s not the first trans actor to join the cast of Doctor Who, though. Back in the Season 9 episode “Sleep No More”, Bethany Black played 474, a Grunt (a genetically-engineered human designed to do minor tasks) who goes on a rescue mission in the 38th century.

In an official statement, Finney celebrated being cast in the series and revealed her excitement to start:

“If anyone would have told 8-year-old Yasmin that one day she’d be part of this iconic show, I would have never in a million years believed them. This show has a place in so many people’s hearts, so to be seen as a trans actress by the legend himself Russell [T. Davies], has not only made my year, it’s made my life. I cannot wait to begin this journey and for you all to see how Rose blossoms. Get ready.”

The actor joins previously announced Tennant and another fan-favorite, former Doctor companion Catherine Tate (The Office). The pair is sure to make the 60-year special a must-see event. Later this year, fans will witness the traditional passing of the torch, a highly anticipated event in which the Doctor changes bodies to assume a new form. This time, reigning Doctor Jodie Whittaker (who is the series’ first female doctor) will pass on the role to Gatwa.

BBC is yet to reveal a release date for the special and Season 14 of Doctor Who.

