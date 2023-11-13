Ahead of his return to the TARDIS in three specials revolving around the 60th Anniversary of Doctor Who, David Tennant will once again take on the mantle in a charity special for BBC's annual fundraiser, Children in Need, to air this Friday. As per the BBC's description, Tennant takes on the role of the Fourteenth Doctor, encountering a new and enigmatic character portrayed by actor and comedian Mawaan Rizwan. Made specifically for Children in Need, and written by Doctor Who showrunner Russell T. Davies, it is during this meeting that the Doctor unravels an ancient mystery inextricably connected with one of his oldest adversaries.

BBC Children in Need is an annual telethon event hosted by the BBC to encourage fundraising for various projects and initiatives aimed at improving the lives of children facing challenges such as illness, poverty, disability, or other disadvantages. It typically features special programming, celebrity appearances, musical performances, and heartfelt stories about the children who benefit from the funds raised.

The public is encouraged to donate during the event, and the money collected goes toward supporting a wide range of projects and organisations across the UK. Speaking with the BBC, Tennant explained that collaborating with the charity was a key part of his time at Doctor Who, and that helping the charity once more was a vital part of his reason for returning to the series.

“Every year that I was on Doctor Who we did something for BBC Children in Need, so it only feels right to be doing something this year. Children in Need is a national tradition, it’s certainly a BBC tradition and Doctor Who is part of that. I’m so glad we’re able to give Children in Need viewers this little extra treat.”

When Can I See David Tennant as 'Doctor Who'?

Close

The Doctor Who Children in Need special will air on Friday November 17 on BBC One in the UK. Doctor Who returns on 25 November 2023 with three special episodes with David Tennant as the Fourteenth Doctor to coincide with the 60th anniversary. Ncuti Gatwa’s first episode as the Fifteenth Doctor will air over the festive period.

In the United States, Doctor Who will be available to watch via Disney+.