The Big Picture A new Doctor Who clip reveals how the Doctor met the Dalek. It was released as part of the BBC's Children in Need event.

The clip provides a comedic insight into how the Daleks got their name, thanks to the Fourteenth Doctor.

The Doctor is also apprently responsible for the plunger appendage given to Daleks, as he replaced their broken destructive claw with an everyday plunger from his TARDIS.

A new Doctor Who clip entitled ‘The Fourteenth Doctor is Here’ has been dropped in preparation for the series’ return on November 25. Shared by the official BBC Doctor Who account on Youtube, the short video reveals how the Doctor (in his fourteenth form) first met the Dalek and how fans could’ve come to fear the ‘Lekad’ instead. The clip was released as part of the BBC’s Children in Need annual telethon event.

Clocking in at just over five minutes, the newly-released clip provides a fresh comedic insight into how the Dalek got their name, all thanks to the Fourteenth Doctor. “That’s a Dalek,” the Doctor (David Tennant) says shortly after he crashes his famous time-travelling blue TARDIS into what appears to be the Imperial Dalek mother-ship. Upon its arrival, the TARDIS broke off a piece of Davros’ (Julian Bleach) Mark III Travel Machine (also referred to by the Doctor as the Genesis of Daleks), which was set to ensure the mutated Kaled race could “become stronger than ever!” Fortunately, his sudden appearance is met with enthusiasm by Mr Castatillion (portrayed by Mawaan Rizwan), who has previously struggled to come up with a decent name that was an anagram of Kaled. According to the clip, if Mr Castatillion had his way, fans very likely may have come to know the destructive cyborgs known as Daleks as Lekads, Adleks, Klaeds, or Edlaks. This, of course, is also revealed to have been dependent on Davro’s taste. Unlike Mr Castatillion who would claim credit for the name, Tennant’s Doctor seems more relieved at having simply survived the encounter. “I’m lucky I wasn’t exterminated” (another term that Mr Castatillion seems to have adopted.

Whilst the Fourteenth Doctor unwittingly named his future enemy, he is also now canonically responsible for the plunger appendage given to Daleks. “We will become the supreme race in the universe!” the Dalek says of its creation, showing off the numerous weapons Davros created for it. These include “a bonded polycarbide shell,” “a ruby ray blaster,” and “a multi-dextrous claw capable of eliminating a million Thals.” After his ill-timed landing broke off the latter, the doctor did have the foresight to replace the destructive appendage with an everyday plunger from his TARDIS, which meets the approval of his nemesis. “I like it.”

Doctor Who Supports BBC Telethon 'Children In Need'

Image via BBC

The short clip was released as part of last night’s BBC charity event, Children in Need, which Tennant enjoys taking part in each year. “Every year that I was on Doctor Who, we did something for BBC Children in Need, so it only feels right to be doing something this year. Children in Need is a national tradition; it’s certainly a BBC tradition and Doctor Who is part of that,” Tennant previously said of his participation in the event. “I’m so glad we’re able to give Children in Need viewers this little extra treat.” The clip shared on Youtube today was made specifically for the event that aired on November 17. The annual fundraiser raises funds for various projects aimed at improving the lives of children facing disadvantages ranging from disability to poverty.

Doctor Who is a long-running BBC science-fiction series featuring a 2000-year-old time-travelling alien known as the Doctor. First airing in 1963 with William Hartnell portraying the blue telephone-box travelling Doctor, the fourteenth series will air next week with Tennant reprising his role (this time as the Fourteenth rather than Tenth Doctor). Ncuti Gatwa will share the role with him as the Fifteenth Doctor. The latest season is executive-produced by Russell T. Davies and will open with three specials dedicated to the series’ 60th anniversary celebrations. Season 15 is currently in production.

The series will return November 25 on BBC and will be available to stream in the U.S. on Disney +. Check out the full video clip below: