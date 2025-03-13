Former Doctor Who showrunner Chris Chibnall may have had a controversial time at the helm of the beloved sci-fi series, but let that take nothing away from his undeniable talent as a writer. From episodes of the beloved crime series Life on Mars to crafting the iconic British detective series Broadchurch, Chibnall's CV reads superbly well, which is why any new project of his instantly conjures plenty of interest. On March 27, 2025, Chibnall's new crime novel, Death at the White Hart, will be finally made available for public purchase, although those who would rather consume this story through the visual medium need not panic.

It has now been officially announced that Death at the White Hart will be adapted into a new drama series, commissioned by ITV, the network behind Chibnall's Broadchurch. Set in the Dorset village of Fleetcombe, the story follows Detective Nicola Bridge as she investigates the murder of a village pub landlord, with her scrutiny uncovering a string of secrets and lies. The novel itself is part of a two-book deal, with Penguin Publishing's editor already declaring their intention to continue this tale and expand into a series of crime novels.

In a statement cited on Radio Times, Chibnall said of the commission, "Polly’s [Hill, ITV director of drama] dynamic vote of confidence in Death at the White Hart made it a no-brainer to bring the novel to the screen with ITV. Within this cliffhanger-packed murder mystery sits a specifically British story about how people live their lives right now. There’s no better home for it than ITV." Additionally, Hill added, "I am very excited to be working with Chris and Red Planet Pictures again and that ITV will be home to his wonderful debut novel, Death at the White Hart."

Chris Chibnall's 'Doctor Who' Isn't Fondly Remembered