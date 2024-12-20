It's that time of year again, when a mysterious, magical man beams into homes around the world on December 25 to deliver tidings of comfort and joy to all. No, I'm not talking about Santa; it's a new Doctor Who Christmas special. As is tradition whenever the series is on the air, Doctor Who is releasing a special episode on Christmas day, and we've got an in-depth preview of what you can expect from "Joy to the World."

The episode is written by returning scribe and former showrunner Steven Moffat and features the delightful acting talents of Nicola Coughlan (Bridgerton, Derry Girls), Joel Fry (Game of Thrones), and Stephanie de Whalley (Midnight Taxi), alongside the incomparable Ncuti Gatwa as the Doctor. Helmed by Alex Pillai, best known for his work behind the camera on Bridgerton and Riverdale, "Joy to the World" takes audiences on an emotional rollercoaster that may give you a little bit of whiplash, but will likely leave you full of all the warm fuzzy feelings of the holiday season — and maybe even a tear in your eye.

What Is "Joy to the World" About?

Taking place an unspecified number of months after the Doctor dropped Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson) off to stay with her family (both biological and chosen), "Joy to the World" catches up with the Doctor when he makes a quick stop at a futuristic resort called The Time Hotel. While the Doctor only intends to stop in for a quick top-up on his morning beverage of choice, he quickly becomes wrapped up in a high-stakes mission, lured in by his insatiable curiosity — as is so often the case with the Doctor.

When he spots a mysterious man handcuffed to a briefcase, the Doctor is immediately off to the races, pulling a young hotel employee named Trev (Fry) into his quest. Learning that the hotel is doing a special "Christmas, everywhere, all at once" event, the Doctor enlists Trev to be his eyes on the ground while he galavants off, disguising himself as a hotel employee delivering the bizarre yet festive combination of a ham and cheese toastie and a pumpkin latte to various guests and unsuspecting locals throughout time and space. When his path crosses with Coughlan's Joy, the two are forced to pair up for an adventure that is as heartbreaking as it is heartwarming. With a ticking clock and a hotel full of Christmases Joy and the Doctor become fast friends as they face everything from danger to dinosaurs.

"Joy to the World" Is a Steven Moffat Episode of 'Doctor Who,' for Better and Worse

Steven Moffat pens the script for "Joy to the World" and fans will surely notice many Moffatisms peppered throughout the story. From little familiar lines to big sweeping moments, "Joy to the World" is a Moffat episode through and through — for better or worse. A mainstay of the modern Doctor Who era, Moffat has written several Christmas specials for the series over the years, and while "Joy to the World" doesn't quite live up to the magical romance of "The Husbands of River Song" or the captivating horror elements of "Last Christmas," it easily tops some of his more debatable specials such as "The Doctor, The Widow, and The Wardrobe" and "The Return of Dr. Mysterio."

The Doctor doesn't spend a lot of time in the TARDIS in this episode, as Moffat takes full advantage of his latest creation: The Time Hotel. As seen in the sneak peek at SDCC this summer, "Joy to the World" sees the Doctor appear in the middle of WWII (a cheeky reference to "The Doctor Dances"), atop Mount Everest, and even a car on the Orient Express. The episode even takes Joy and the Doctor back to the Jurassic period and nearly right into the jaws of a T. rex as a mysterious villain looks to unleash a deadly plot against the Earth just in time for the holidays. The special makes the most of these locales, with immersive, practical sets and charming bit characters in each era.

One of Moffat's strong suits as a writer has long been his ability to craft fully formed side characters and one-off roles that audiences become invested in within minutes. He's taken that to an eleven in "Joy to the World" as several side characters come in and out of the story, leaving the viewer hopeful for their future in some cases and devastated by their loss in others. With these characters, Moffat punches up the stakes of the episode, adding gravitas to the Doctor and Joy's mission to save the world. While each of these characters is worth their moment in the sun, by the mid-point of the episode, it does begin to feel a bit overcrowded, and Coughlan's role becomes rushed after a lengthy deviation without her.

In "Joy to the World," Moffat delivers some relatable, if complicated and retrospective, commentary on the pandemic, combined with an aspirational story that feels very true to the fantastical nature of Doctor Who. Though the ending is a bit predictable, Coughlan delivers an emotionally resonant performance that hits closer to home than one might expect. The final button on the episode does cut through the poignant moment with a very Doctor Who level of cheesiness, that may earn an eye-roll on the first watch. However, "Joy to the World" is an episode that gets better upon rewatch. While it may not be an immediate favorite this year, it will likely become a beloved part of your annual Doctor Who Christmas watchlist.

Nicola Coughlan and Ncuti Gatwa Are Christmas Superstars in "Joy to the World"

"Joy to the World" reunites Coughlan and Gatwa after both rising stars appeared in last year's Barbie. Together, they've got magnificent chemistry as they bounce off each other through the highs and lows of the episode. While Coughlan isn't sticking around Doctor Who past this episode, this duo is endlessly watchable — after "Joy to the World," we need these two in a buddy comedy, stat! Not only do Gatwa and Coughlan handle the episode's comedic moments with ease, but they also go to some very deep emotional places together that may not have worked with another pairing. Both actors strike a believable balance between the episode's dramatic valleys and lighthearted peaks.

Over the eight episodes of the latest season of Doctor Who, Gatwa has more than proven he's an excellent addition to the list of actors who've brought the complicated and beloved character to life. While there isn't necessarily any one moment from his performance that stands above the rest, Gatwa once again flexes his incredible range as an actor, taking the Doctor through heartbreak and frustration as easily as he delivers jokes and triumphant moments of, well, joy. In the wake of the latest season, Ruby's absence is felt throughout the episode, making it all the more uplifting to know that the Doctor has not seen the last of his previous companion. Fry and de Whalley also do the most with their small roles, making both characters endearing if a bit awkward in that classically charming way.

Ultimately, however, it's Coughlan who brings the whole episode home. Playing several evolutions, so to speak, of her character, Coughlan easily keeps up with Gatwa throughout the twists and turns of their adventure. While I do wish we'd gotten a bit more time with her, Coughlan leaves quite an impression in the history of Doctor Who Christmas specials, standing out as an unforgettable and much-needed reminder for the Doctor. Coughlan is both relatable and aspirational at turns in "Joy to the World" and she gives the story a higher level of vibrancy and gravitas than it would've had with any other actor.

"Joy to the World" airs on Disney+ and the BBC at 12:10 PM ET on December 25. You can stream previous episodes on Disney+ right now.

Your changes have been saved 6 10 Doctor Who "Joy to the World" is a bit overcrowded and cheesy, but delivers the warm fuzzy feeling we all want from a Doctor Who Christmas special. Pros Nicola Coughlan delivers a heart-melting performance that brings the episode home.

Ncuti Gatwa's endless chemistry with everyone he plays off of makes each of the Doctor's connections in this episode worthwhile.

Steven Moffat delivers a solid Christmas special that strikes a chord of comfort and joy, despite a few missteps. Cons The final button on the episode is a little cheesy and a lot predictable.

The episode suffers from having a bit too much going on with a few disparate stories crammed into the hour.

Coughlan is missing for a decent chunk of the episode, leading her central story to feel rushed.

