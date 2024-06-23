The Big Picture Doctor Who's next Christmas Special "Joy to the World" will feature Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan as the main companion in a mad and epic story.

Former showrunner Steven Moffat returns to write the episode.

According to Davies, "Joy to the World" will be one of the maddest Christmas specials fans will ever see.

Disney and the BBC’s sci-fi hit Doctor Who has just concluded its first (or fourteenth depending on which Whovian you’re talking to) season, with part two of the season’s two-part finale airing June 22, 2024. Fans of the long-running TV series will have to wait a while for Ncuti Gatwa’s next adventure as the Doctor in the show’s next Christmas Special, titled "Joy to the World,’’ written by previous showrunner Steven Moffat. Moffat also penned this season’s third episode, "Boom," featuring Varada Sethu who has been announced to be playing a future companion of the Doctor’s. Although there are still a fair few months until the highly-anticipated episode drops, returning showrunner Russell T. Davies has given a few teasers as to what fans can expect.

Little is known currently about the plot of "Joy to the World." The Christmas special will star Bridgerton lead Nicola Coughlan, known for playing Penelope Featherington in the hit romance and starring in Greta Gerwig’s Barbie movie. Details of Coughlan’s role are currently still undisclosed, but with the emotional exit of Millie Gibson’s Ruby Sunday in Saturday’s finale, it is expected that Coughlan will be playing the episode’s main companion. In the only officially released image of Coughlan’s character to date, she can be seen wearing a red beret and matching jacket.

What To Expect From 'Doctor Who's 2024 Christmas Special

Speaking in the finale’s corresponding episode of Doctor Who: Unleashed, Davies divulged some key information about the upcoming Christmas special. Speaking after the ending of "Empire of Death," Davies said, "Now the Doctor voyages forward, and guess what always happens to the Doctor every so often — Christmas! Here comes Christmas." When discussing what the future holds for the Doctor’s next adventure, Davies said, "I can't give away much more, but work has begun on it already, and it's mad, it's one of the maddest Christmas specials you'll ever see. It's epic, it goes to so many different places. And it's a great story of who the Doctor is when he's alone."

Although we still don’t have too many plot details for "Joy to the World," it seems that fans of the sci-fi romp are in for a hell of a time. With Russel T. Davies and Steven Moffat teaming up once more, fans can hope that "Joy to the World" will be packed full of the usual time and space shenanigans that New-Who specials are synonymous with.

