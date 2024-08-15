This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

The Big Picture An exciting announcement in Doctor Who Magazine reveals the cast for the Christmas special episode "Joy to the World".

The teaser trailer at San Diego Comic-Con gives a glimpse of guest stars, including familiar faces like Peter Benedict.

The holiday special written by Steven Moffat will air on Disney+ this Christmas, starring Ncuti Gatwa and Nicola Coughlan.

Finally, fans of hit sci-fi show Doctor Who know who will be starring alongside Ncuti Gatwa’s fifteenth Doctor and Nicola Coughlan’s Joy in the upcoming Doctor Who Christmas special episode. In an article featured in the latest episode of Doctor Who Magazine, fans were treated to the scoop on the pair’s upcoming co-stars for the highly-anticipated special episode. The episode, titled "Joy to the World", was written by former showrunner Steven Moffat, and will be airing this Christmas on Disney+ to US viewers.

Having first been treated to an all-new sneak peek from the Christmas Special at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con, fans of Doctor Who were eager to find out else would be joining the episode. Introduced by a virtually attending Coughlan, the teaser opens on the Queen’s Hotel in Manchester, UK, as World War Two rages. It's Christmastime, and we see the Doctor pop in on an unsuspecting couple with the unconventional gift of a ham and cheese toastie and a pumpkin spice latte. Upon their dismissal, we see the Doctor as he jumps across time and space in hopes of delivering the unusual goods. Enter Joy, who takes up residence in her hotel room, alone. That is, before a surprise Silurian makes his way into her room, with the Doctor, gifts in hand, following suit.

Who Can We Expect to See in ‘Joy to the World’?

Image via the BBC

Following the teaser trailer release, some eagle-eyed fans may have been able to spot a few familiar faces, but worry not if the quick glimpses weren’t quite enough, as a comprehensive list has finally been released. Beginning in the Queen’s hotel, we can see Peter Benedict, known for his role in Dark, as Basil, accompanied by Julia Watson, known for her role in long-running medical drama Casualty, as his partner Hilda. Niamh Marie Smith plays Sylvia, seen with a copy of Agatha Christie’s murder-mystery novel Murder on the Orient Express, before we move to Samuel Sherpa-Moore playing Tenzing Norgay beside Phil Baxter as Sir Edmund Hillary.

As Coughlan’s Joy enters the fray, we meet Antia, who is played by Steph de Whalley, who takes Joy to her room at the Sandringham Hotel, in 2024. Joy settles in, and we meet a Silurian called Melnak, who is played by Jonathan Aris, a series regular on Moffat’s Sherlock. Melnak is followed by Gatwa’s Doctor, who flashes an excitable smile as he seems to finally have found the right place, or perhaps, the right person.

The Doctor Who Christmas special, ‘Joy to the World’, will air this Christmas on Disney+ in the US. You can catch up on Season 1 of Doctor Who now on Disney+.

Doctor Who 9 10 The show follows the adventures of a Time Lord, “The Doctor,” who is able to regenerate, and the Doctor’s human friends. The Doctor and his companions journey through time and space in the TARDIS – a time-traveling ship shaped like a police box – saving the universe with a combination of wit, bravery, and kindness. Release Date March 17, 2006 Cast Jodie Whittaker , Peter Capaldi , Matt Smith , David Tennant , Ncuti Gatwa , Christopher Eccleston Main Genre Sci-Fi Seasons 14 Studio BBC America Streaming Service(s) Disney+ Expand

WATCH ON DISNEY+