The upcoming Doctor Who Christmas special "Joy to the World" - Or is that, "Joy to the Worlds"? - will bring the festive tradition of a trip through time and space back for a second time since previous showrunner Chris Chibnall abandoned the idea in favor of a New Year's iteration. Alas, fans seem to be much happier now their timey-wimey Christmas specials have returned, with all eyes on the 2024 installment set to feature Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan as the latest companion for Ncuti Gatwa's titular Time Lord.

Penned by another former showrunner, Steven Moffat, we already know that the special episode will feature both Gatwa as The Doctor and Coughlan as the titular Joy, but it has now been confirmed who else is going to star in the episode, and there's a particularly eye-catching James Bond twist for good measure. The ensemble cast will include the likes of Joel Fry, Steph de Whalley, Julia Watson, Niamh Marie Smith, Peter Benedict, Extraordinary's Joshua Leese, and Good Omens star Jonathan Aris.

Out of all of these names, it is Smith's that stands out, but not for the actress, but instead for the character she is playing. Any Bond-heads out there will recognize the name of Smith's character, Sylvia Trench, as the name of the very first Bond girl. Although this link might seem tenuous, Doctor Who is not afraid to dabble in pop culture, and writer Moffat's penchant for a reference or two makes the chance of the pair of iconic British franchises crossing over this Christmas strangely likely.

What is the 'Doctor Who' Christmas Special About?

As always, Doctor Who will take the core alien-chasing and human-loving story of the show and transplant it into an Earth Christmas ready to bring some sci-fi yuletide fun to the world on December 25. After writer Moffat told SFX Magazine, "It's got your Christmas whimsy in there, so I suppose it leans toward the slightly more humorous end, to a degree," and further adding, "But actually, it gets quite emotional, and there's also the fun element that within the context of the wider series the Doctor has just lost one of his mates," an official synopsis has now been confirmed via the BBC One listing, which reads:

"When Joy opens a secret doorway to the Time Hotel, she discovers danger, dinosaurs and the Doctor. But a deadly plan is unfolding across the earth, just in time for Christmas."

The Doctor Who Christmas special cast list has been revealed. You can catch all the episodes of the most recent season right now on Disney+.

