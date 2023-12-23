Ever since Russell T Davies took to the helm of Doctor Who back in its 2005 regeneration, there were many classic-era traditions he upheld. However, he was also interested in steering the ship on new courses, and, in doing so, creating modern traditions of his own. One such custom would be a holiday special episode, with 12 consecutive years of Whovian glory being highlighted by this Christmas tradition.

When Chris Chibnall took over the show in 2018, the tradition was sidelined, but with the return of RTD comes the return of the holiday special, with this year's, The Church on Ruby Road, marking the very first full episode with Ncuti Gatwa as the titular Time Lord. So, with that in mind, here is everything we know about the Doctor Who holiday special so far.

When Is the 'Doctor Who' Holiday Special Coming Out?

As expected, the special will arrive on Christmas day, with the official release time set at 12:55 p.m. ET, 9:55 a.m. PT, 10:55 a.m. MT, and 11:55 a.m. CT. This might seem like a very specific time to begin, but is in fact, to match the UK start time of 5:55 p.m., with many speculating that they chose this time slot as 5+5+5=15, which just so happens to be the same number as Ncuti Gatwa's fifteenth Doctor -- but, again, this is merely speculation.

Where Can You Watch the 'Doctor Who' Holiday Special?

As part of a new deal, Doctor Who is now exclusively available in the U.S. on Disney+, with the holiday special able to be streamed on the platform. For those without a subscription who need one in time for the big day, a basic plan (with ads) costs $7.99/month and a premium plan (without ads) costs $13.99/month. The new bigger-budget Doctor Who Disney era began with the recent 60th Anniversary specials, with those episodes also available to catch up on right now.

Watch on Disney+

Is There a Trailer for the 'Doctor Who' Holiday Special?

Yes! The trailer for the upcoming holiday special arrived on December 9, and you can watch it above.

This trailer is simply a barrage of new stuff to dig our timey wimey teeth into. From a first look at new companion Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson) to a new set of evil villains in the form of goblins, and a peak at the fifteenth Doctor's new sonic screwdriver, there really is a lot to take in.

Beginning with the fifteenth Doctor dancing in what looks like a nightclub, showcasing the direction RTD wants to take the show, we first see Ruby Sunday as she locks eyes with the man who will fly her to the stars. We are then thrust into the middle of the action as the Doctor jumps onto a ladder to seemingly save Ruby, marking his entrance with a typically camp but always welcomed, "Merry Christmas". Full of non-stop action, the trailer sets the tone for a fun-filled festive special with all the TARDIS trimmings.

Who Is Starring in the 'Doctor Who' Holiday Special?

Of course, the Doctor Who holiday special would be nothing without the titular Time Lord himself, with this festive outing marking the inaugural full episode for Ncuti Gatwa's fifteenth Doctor. After starring in both Sex Education and Barbie, Gatwa is no stranger to shining in major franchises, with his short world-altering debut at the end of the final Anniversary special already showcasing his endless charisma. Joining Gatwa in the TARDIS for the foreseeable future is Millie Gibson's (Coronation Street) Ruby Sunday, with her daring can-do attitude ready to catapult her into the furthest reaches of time and space.

Also in the ensemble for the holiday special are the likes of Angela Wynter (Last Christmas) as Ruby’s grandmother Cherry, famous British TV presenter Davina McCall as herself, Michelle Greenidge (It's A Sin) as Ruby’s mum Carla, and Anita Dobson (EastEnders) as Mrs. Flood. It is also reported that Mel Bush (Bonnie Langford), who was a classic-era companion and returned to the show in the recent Anniversary trilogy, will make an appearance in the holiday special.

What Will the 'Doctor Who' Holiday Special Be About?

As has been customary since RTD took back control of the show, plenty of plot details are being kept as a secretive present ready to be unwrapped on the big day, despite releasing a cryptic synopsis that reads:

"Long ago on Christmas Eve, a baby was abandoned in the snow. Today, Ruby Sunday meets the Doctor, stolen babies, goblins and perhaps the secret of her birth."

From the trailer and promotional images, we can gather certain plot elements, such as the unlikely meeting of the Doctor and Ruby as well as a battle with an evil band of goblins headed by the Goblin King, with the latter including a special musical number written by legendary returning Doctor Who composer Murray Gold.

The song is full of whimsy and spectacle but contains some rather grim lyrics, making it a somewhat poignant blend of Disney and Doctor Who influences. As well as this, a special sneak peek of the Doctor and Ruby meeting for the first time was released on December 15 and, although it makes for iconic viewing already, it does not give any sort of great insight into the plot of the episode.

Who Is Behind the 'Doctor Who' Holiday Special?

When Russell T. Davies rejoined the series as showrunner, he decided to bring the 2005 band back together with the likes of producers Julie Gardner (Torchwood) and Phil Collinson (Gentleman Jack) as well as the aforementioned composer Murray Gold (Kiss of Life) returning. As well as them, the holiday special will be written by Davies, executive produced by Joel Collins (Black Mirror), shot by Miroslaw Baszak (300), and directed by Mark Tonderai (Spell) who previously directed series 11 episodes "Rosa" and "The Ghost Monument".

Will There Be Another Holiday Special in 2024?

Showrunner Russell T. Davies has already confirmed that there will be a 2024 festive Doctor Who special, and, not only that, but a major casting announcement for said special has already been made. Star of Bridgerton and Derry Girls Nicola Coughlan will join the sci-fi spectacle for Christmas next year, although exact details about her character remain unknown.