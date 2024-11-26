Christmas is now a month away, with treats aplenty keeping TV and film fans in the festive mood. One of the biggest additions to 2024's yuletide lineup is the return of Doctor Who for a special Christmas episode, penned by former showrunner Steven Moffat. As with all Doctor Who ventures, speculation runs high as to what the episode entails, even with plenty of promotional material having already been released. One such piece of promotional material released on Instagram on November 24 was the poster, and fans certainly weren't expecting to be met with perhaps the most intriguing Christmas twist yet.

Instead of the announced title, "Joy to the World", the poster reads, "Joy to the Worlds", with the early suggestion of a simple typo quickly dispelled by the Disneydoctorwho account's replies to questioning comments. One fan asked why there was an "s" at the end of the title, with the account replying, "Won’t get any spoilers out of us." Another comment with the same query received the response, "Tune in Christmas Day to find out." This is the sort of timey-wimey mystery that Whovians love, with swirling speculation now consisting of multiverse theories, a planet-hopping adventure, or perhaps something altogether more unexpected.

What is the 'Doctor Who' Christmas Special About?

The Doctor Who Christmas special 2024 will only be the second such special since 2017, with previous showrunner Chris Chibnall sidelining them in favor of a New Year's episode. Last year's return to the festive TARDIS high jinks saw Ncuti Gatwa take his first full flight as the titular Time Lord and run into his first companion, Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson). This year sees Gatwa back, although instead joined by a brand-new acquaintance in Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan. Although a full episode synopsis has not yet been officially revealed, writer Moffat did give a teasing insight into the episode, telling BBC South East News:

"I can tease something about the Christmas special. Imagine in the far, far future, imagine that a hotel chain got hold of the idea of time travel. What's the first thing a hotel chain would do if they had time travel? They'd realise they had an opportunity to sell all the unsold nights in their own hotels in history."

A poster for Doctor Who's upcoming Christmas special has created plenty of speculation from within the fanbase. You can catch up on the most recent season of Doctor Who on Disney+ now.

