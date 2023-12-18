The Big Picture Ncuti Gatwa is set to become the Fifteenth Doctor in Doctor Who, and fans are eagerly waiting for his official debut in the upcoming Christmas special.

A new image of Gatwa in his Doctor Who best has been released, showing him on a wooden floor and hinting at a dangerous situation he and his partner are stuck in.

The new season of Doctor Who will bring in a whole new adventure with a new cast, including Anita Dobson, Lenny Rush, and Ruth Madeley, as well as returning faces Bonnie Langford and Jemma Redgrave.

Fans can’t wait for Ncuti Gatwa’s run as the Fifteenth Doctor in Doctor Who. The long-running series recently celebrated its 60th anniversary with a three-episode special that brought back David Tenant and reunited him with Catherine Tate, and in the final moments introduced the revolutionary concept of bigeneration, when during the climatic confrontation with The Toymaker (Neil Patrick Harris), the Fourteenth Doctor dies, but instead of regenerating into Gatwa, bigeneration happens, allowing the two Doctors to exist at the same time. While we got just a glimpse of Gatwa as the Fifteenth Doctor, the upcoming Christmas special will properly introduce him.

Now, we have another look at Gatwa in his Doctor Who best as Empire Magazine has released a new image. The image sees him on a wooden floor, looking at someone behind him. For fans closely following the updates, the wooden floor will remind them of the recently released goblin song from the upcoming series. So the image is after Gatwa gets his own TARDIS and sonic screwdriver, and along with his new partner Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson), is stuck in a very dangerous situation.

What to Expect From ‘Doctor Who’ Season 14

These are exciting times for Doctor Who fans, as the series is coming back in full force, with a new cast. We’ve already been treated with 3 anniversary specials and the Christmas special is on the way, which will be Gatwa’s official beginning as the next Doctor. While it’ll be really fascinating to see how this season unfolds, fans can rest assured that Gatwa is already filming a follow-up season.

Fans can expect a whole new adventure waiting for them as the new Doctor and his companions bring in a new chapter. The new faces supporting him in the cast include Anita Dobson as Mrs. Flood, Lenny Rush as Morris, and Ruth Madeley as Shirley Anne Bingham. Heartstopper star Yasmin Finney reprises her 60th-anniversary special character as Rose, along with Jinx Monsoon and Jonathan Groff in undisclosed roles. Returning faces include Bonnie Langford and Jemma Redgrave, who’ll reprise their roles as Mel and UNIT leader Kate Lethbridge-Stewart respectively.

Doctor Who's Christmas special will debut on Christmas Day.

