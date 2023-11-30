The Big Picture Ncuti Gatwa, Millie Gibson, and Davina McCall are set to appear in the upcoming Doctor Who Christmas Special, "The Church on Ruby Road."

Gatwa's 15th Doctor is pictured in a colorful new costume, and Gibson's Ruby Sunday will make her first appearance as the Doctor's latest companion.

The Christmas special will feature a creepy Christmas goblin, and marks a return to Christmas Day releases for the franchise.

Doctor Who roared back into life last weekend with the first of a trio of specials starring David Tennant's 14th Doctor and Catherine Tate's Donna Noble. However, whilst fans watch and re-watch 'The Star Beast,' the BBC has released new images of Ncuti Gatwa, Millie Gibson and British television personality Davina McCall in the upcoming Christmas Special, 'The Church on Ruby Road.' What's more, Gatwa, Gibson and company are set to come into contact with a creepy Christmas goblin.

Gatwa's 15th Doctor stands tall in the snow in his colorful new costume in the first of the four images shared by the BBC. Gibson's Ruby Sunday is also pictured, as the Doctor's latest companion is set to make her first appearance in the upcoming festive special. The Goblin King is also pictured, a small, ghoulish-looking creature that looks set to rival The Meep for the most-villainous point-eared alien in 2023. Announced alongside - and pictured in - the images is McCall, who is set to appear in the episode as herself. McCall is best known for hosting reality television in the United Kingdom.

What Can Fans Expect From the King Goblin and McCall?

In a statement on the Doctor Who official website, returning showrunner Russell T Davies wrote; “From Day One in this job, I wanted Doctor Who back on Christmas Day! And with Ncuti, Millie, Davina and the Goblin King, I hope it’s a feast for all the family!” During Davies' predecessor Chris Chibnall's tenure as Doctor Who showrunner, the festive specials were moved from Christmas to New Year's Day, with 'The Church on Ruby Road' set to be the first Christmas Day episode of Who since 'Twice Upon a Time' in 2017 with 12th Doctor Peter Capaldi. McCall also wrote a statement, expressing her delight to be the latest in a long list of names to star in Doctor Who, “It is beyond an honour to be asked to appear in not only Doctor Who but also Ncuti’s first episode as the new Doctor. It was such an extraordinary experience and Russell has written you all a Christmas delight! Now I just can’t wait for everyone to see it!”

What is 'The Church on Ruby Road' About?

'The Church on Ruby Road' airs on Christmas Day on Disney + in the United States and internationally and on BBC in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It will see Gatwa's Doctor come crashing into Ruby Sunday's life, with the Goblins getting in the mix with their dastardly ways. The Doctor Who website writes that "little is known about Ruby Sunday as she was abandoned on Christmas Eve as a baby" but "her world is about to be turned upside when she encounters the Doctor and the two set off on their first adventure together." Before fans can seek their teeth into the Christmas Special, this week's second 60th Anniversary Special with Tennant and Tate, 'Wild Blue Yonder' on Disney+ in the United States on December 2, watch an exclusive clip.

