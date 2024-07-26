The Big Picture New Doctor Who Christmas special stars Nicola Coughlan as Joy, jumping in time between 1940 and present day.

At this year’s San Diego Comic-Con, the official Doctor Who panel was packed full of announcements and updates, one of which shed more light on this year’s upcoming Christmas special. The special will star Bridgerton and Derry Girls’ Nicola Coughlan alongside the Fifteenth Doctor Ncuti Gatwa, and we now know that her character will be called Joy. It has been known for some time that the episode will be called “Joy to the World”, and have long thought that this was a simple reference to the classic Yuletide carol. Alas, it is the name of the special’s protagonist, with Coughlan’s addition a welcome one for a new era of the show already known for its brilliant guest stars.

The announcement of Coughlan’s involvement was accompanied by a special video with the actress sadly unable to join the rest of the panel in Hall H. In the video, available to watch via Doctor Who’s X (formerly Twitter) page, an exclusive first look at the upcoming Christmas special can be watched, with the episode jumping in time between 1940 and the present day. The special has been written by Steven Moffat, with this marking his second episode in the new Russell T. Davies era. The writer has promised that this will be his last addition, but he has gone against similar promises in the past so it is fair to expect Moffat may return again in the future.

A ‘Doctor Who’ Spinoff Has Also Been Confirmed

A TARDIS full of announcements have been made so far in the panel, with the biggest perhaps the news that a spinoff will soon enter production. It is titled The War Between the Land and the Sea and will see Doctor Who favorite Kate Stewart, portrayed by Jemma Redgrave, fight alongside her UNIT team against the classic Who monsters, the Sea Devils. Production will begin in next month and is helmed by Davies. A description of the spinoff reads:

“When a fearsome and ancient species emerges from the ocean, dramatically revealing themselves to humanity, an international crisis is triggered. With the entire population at risk, UNIT steps into action as the land and sea wage war. Created by “Doctor Who” showrunner and executive producer Russell T Davies, who wrote the spinoff with Pete McTighe (“A Discovery of Witches,” “The Pact,” “Doctor Who”), the series features the triumphant return of the Sea Devils, classic “Doctor Who” villains first seen in 1972.”

