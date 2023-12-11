The Big Picture The upcoming Doctor Who special episode "The Church on Ruby Road" marks the official beginning of Ncuti Gatwa's journey as the Fifteenth Doctor.

Ncuti Gatwa's role as the Doctor will be more permanent, as he is currently filming his second season as the Time Lord.

Doctor Who is back with a ton of stories for fans to enjoy, after facing complications due to the pandemic's impact on the entertainment industry.

A new clip from Doctor Who has been released, featuring the Fifteenth Doctor (Ncuti Gatwa) and Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson) surrounded by singing goblins. The pair is set to meet for the first time in "The Church on Ruby Road", the upcoming special episode premiering on Christmas Day. The story will mark the first time Gatwa is the lead of the series, as the journey of the Fifteenth Doctor officially begins. The current iteration of the character is here thanks to an unusual modification of the regeneration process, as it happened in a way that had never been seen in the sixty years the series has been on the air.

When it was time for Jodie Whittaker to leave the role of the Doctor, David Tennant returned to Doctor Who for the first time in a decade, with three adventures meant to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the show. The special episodes reunited the Time Lord with Donna Noble (Catherine Tate), with the former companion getting her memories back for the recent stories. However, during a climatic confrontation with The Toymaker (Neil Patrick Harris), the Fourteenth Doctor died, but instead of regenerating into Ncuti Gatwa, a bigeneration happened, allowing the two Doctors to exist at the same time.

The new clip follows the Fifteenth Doctor on his first adventure after getting his own TARDIS and sonic screwdriver, with him and Ruby Sunday stuck in a very dangerous situation. The Time Lord and his new companion can be seen crawling around in a spaceship, where they see Goblins singing about eating a baby. "The Goblin Song" was written by Murray Gold, who's been working on the music of Doctor Who for years. It's up to the Doctor and Ruby to save the baby before it's too late, with the hungry aliens ready to feast on the helpless child.

The Fifteenth Doctor is Here to Stay

While David Tennant returned for only a couple of stories, Ncuti Gatwa's role in Doctor Who will be more permanent, with the Sex Education star currently filming his second season as the Time Lord. The first season of the show led by Gatwa will premiere on Disney+ at some point in 2024, taking a look at what the Doctor and Ruby are up to after their upcoming encounter with the Goblins. After a complicated run over the last few years due to the pandemic's impact on the entertainment industry, Doctor Who is back with a ton of stories for fans to enjoy.

You can check out the new clip from "The Church on Ruby Road" below, before Doctor Who returns on Christmas Day: