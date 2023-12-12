The Big Picture The Doctor Who Christmas Special, "The Church on Ruby Road," will premiere on Disney+ on December 25 at 9:55 a.m. PT / 12:55 p.m. ET.

Ncuti Gatwa takes on the role of the Fifteenth Doctor officially and will be joined by Millie Gibson as his new companion, Ruby Sunday.

The story will revolve around stolen children, goblins, and the mystery of Ruby Sunday's birth, set on Christmas Eve in the distant past.

The festive spirit arrived early with the unveiling of a new teaser for the much-anticipated Doctor Who Christmas Special, titled "The Church on Ruby Road," on Disney+. The special is set to premiere on December 25 at 9:55 a.m. PT / 12:55 p.m. ET. In this Christmas Special, Ncuti Gatwa assumes the role of The Fifteenth Doctor officially, following his cameo at the climax of the 60th Anniversary special this past weekend, in which he joined forces with David Tennant's Fourteenth Doctor to eliminate Neil Patrick Harris' Toymaker.

Gatwa will be accompanied by Millie Gibson as his new companion, Ruby Sunday, as she makes her first appearance in the series. The ensemble cast also features Davina McCall (portraying herself), Michelle Greenidge (as Carla Sunday), Angela Wynter (playing Cherry Sunday), and Anita Dobson (as Mrs. Flood). The narrative unfolds on a Christmas Eve from the distant past, where a baby was left in the snow. In the present, Ruby Sunday encounters the Doctor, stolen children, goblins, and perhaps even the secret of her own birth.

Earlier on Monday, Gatwa and Gibson joined forces to help illuminate the London Eye landmark in the vibrant colors of the iconic Doctor Who Time Vortex as part of the premiere celebration. Additionally, a world premiere screening of the Christmas Special, complete with a blue carpet event and a Q&A session featuring Gatwa, Gibson, and showrunner Russell T Davies, took place at the British Film Institute, South Bank.

What Happened to David Tennant's Doctor?

Image via BBC

In a shock twist for the long-running science-fiction series, Gatwa's Fifteenth Doctor was apparently pulled into the present from the future, existing alongside the Fourteenth Doctor, dressed in nothing but a white shirt and underwear, while being split from Tennant's Fourteenth Doctor in a bizarre sort of duplication event. Labeled a "bi-generation", it essentially gives us two Doctors off having their own adventures in whatever form BBC and Disney choose.

The three episodes starring Tennant and Catherine Tate as his companion, Donna Noble — "The Star Beast," "Wild Blue Yonder," and "The Giggle" — are now streaming on Disney+, which is also the exclusive new home of Doctor Who outside of the United Kingdom and Ireland. New episodes of Doctor Who will drop on Disney+ concurrently with those in the UK.

The preview of "The Church on Ruby Road" can be found below. The episode drops on December 25 at 9:55 a.m. PT / 12:55 p.m. PT on Disney+.