The Big Picture David Tennant returned for three adventures to celebrate six decades of Doctor Who, facing off against The Toymaker. However, the final episode of the anniversary specials introduced the Fifteenth Doctor.

The first trailer for the Christmas special prepares viewers for the Doctor's adventure with the latest companion, Ruby Sunday, as they face mysterious goblins.

A new era of the classic series begins on Christmas Day, with Ncuti Gatwa taking over as the pilot of the TARDIS.

After David Tennant regenerated into Ncuti Gatwa in the latest Doctor Who special episode, the first trailer for the Fifteenth Doctor's debut adventure has been released. Titled "The Church on Ruby Road", the episode will mark the first meeting between the Fifteenth Doctor and Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson), who's meant to be the latest companion. The trailer features the pair trapped inside a ship filled with mysterious goblins, as Ruby learns what it is like to travel with the Time Lord. A new era of the classic series is set to begin on Christmas Day.

Before Gatwa became the latest pilot of the TARDIS, Tennant returned to the role for three adventures that celebrated the milestone of Doctor Who entertaining the world for six decades. The latest of these stories pitched Tennant's Fourteenth Doctor and Donna Noble (Catherine Tate) against The Toymaker (Neil Patrick Harris). The resourceful antagonist hadn't been seen since the classic era of the series. Only one genius scientist is able to stop the antagonist's plans, but the solution would come at a great cost, with the Fourteenth Doctor having to regenerate after only being around for a relatively short time.

After starring as Eric Effiong over the course of four seasons of Sex Education, Gatwa is ready to take on another iconic character as the titular hero in Doctor Who. The actor will become a more permanent successor to Jodie Whittaker when it comes to the role of the Doctor, as Tennant's return was only intended to be a brief stint. After "The Church on Ruby Road" airs on Christmas Day, Gatwa will play the Doctor for at least two seasons of the show, with new episodes premiering at some point next year. With a brand-new TARDIS and sonic screwdriver, the world's favorite Time Lord will be back for more adventures.

The Doctor's New Adventures Lands on a New Home

Just like the recent special episodes did, "The Church on Ruby Road" and the upcoming seasons of the series will premiere on Disney+, allowing Doctor Who to be watched in territories where it wasn't available before. The new distribution deal doesn't include the United Kingdom and Ireland, but the rest of the world will get to enjoy the Doctor's new adventures on the same platform where titles such as The Mandalorian and Loki are available for streaming. With a bigger budget and a new lead star, Doctor Who is ready to continue a legacy that has evolved over sixty years.

