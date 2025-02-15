A reunion 20 years in the making. Doctor Who has announced that Christopher Eccleston and Billie Piper will return for more adventures as The Doctor and Rose Tyler in audio drama format from Big Finish Productions. The announcement was made today at Gallifrey One, a Doctor Who fan convention hosted in Los Angeles, California. The audio dramas will be a series of twelve hour-long, full cast audio adventures. The release date from Big Finish is slated for August of 2025. The logline for the new series reads:

"The Doctor and Rose want you to come with them! Back to the Powell Estate, where the Doctor’s past returns to haunt him, and out into the universe where enemies old and new are waiting..."

Eccleston and Piper are both excited for the reunion of Nine and Rose. Eccelston explains, "I am so happy to be back recording more adventures for the Ninth Doctor with Billie. I don't think my Doctor exists without Rose. He's a 'one man, one companion' kind of alien. We've explored him on his own at Big Finish, as a loner. But there's a resilience and a bravery and a deep empathy to Billie as Rose, that's why I do this. They complete each other." Piper adds, "I can’t think of a better time for Rose to reunite with her first Doctor than

now." She says, "Twenty years after she first ran into the TARDIS and towards adventure, here we are again, me and Chris, ready to have fun facing the universe – and the monsters – together."

What Are Big Finish Audio Dramas?

Image via Big Finish

Big Finish Productions has been creating full-cast audio dramas for Doctor Who since 1999. The audio plays give fans more adventures with their favorite Doctor Who characters, even ones who never interacted together on screen. Eighth Doctor actor Paul McGann has done his fair share of audios after his appearance as The Doctor in the 1996 movie Doctor Who: The Movie. Piper and Eccleston have both also already reprised their roles as Rose and The Doctor, in their own solo adventure audio dramas. Eccleston also starred alongside Alex Kingston in a series of audio dramas featuring the Ninth Doctor and River Song, letting fans finally get a glimpse at what the Ninth Doctor meeting his wife would be like.

At this year's MegaCon in Orlando, Florida, Piper was asked about her experience doing audio dramas during a panel, moderated by Collider's Maggie Lovitt, which also featured other past companions. Those who had done audio dramas shared their experiences and Piper said, "At first I think I get really nervous about how I'm gonna revert to, you know, my 21-year-old self." She adds, "When you're in the room with everyone, it's... it's... it's just a sort of weird muscle memory that comes back. It's just a nice way to connect with everyone, you know, I'm really grateful for them."

You can pre-order The Ninth Doctor Adventures, featuring Rose Tyler, now through Big Finish. Watch Eccleston's and Piper's time on Doctor Who now on Max. Stay with Collider for the latest updates.