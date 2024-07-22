The classic seasons of Doctor Who are a remarkable journey through time and space. The show began humbly in 1963, with paltry budgets, grainy visuals, and flimsy special effects. However, rich lore and likable characters kept viewers hooked, eventually turning the show into a beloved sci-fi institution. Each season expanded the mythology and presented the hero with new challenges, from battling the Daleks and Cybermen to navigating historical events and alien worlds. In addition, new actors took on the role, each putting their own distinctive spin on the Time Lord and keeping the series fresh.

The modern incarnation of the show is terrific and certainly more accessible, but the classic seasons are also well worth checking out. They are rough around the edges but undeniably charming, filled to the brim with whimsy and wackiness. They are highly creative and were deeply influential, leaving a lasting imprint on British sci-fi and fantasy in particular. Here are ten episodes from Doctor Who's early days that deserve more attention.

10 "The Gunfighters"

Season 3, Episode 34 (1966)

"I'm the fastest gun in the West." This episode has major Back to the Future Part III vibes, with the Doctor (William Hartnell) and his companions landing in Tombstone, Arizona, during the infamous gunfight at the O.K. Corral. There, the characters run into legendary figures like Wyatt Earp and Doc Holliday. Mistaken identities and misunderstandings ensue, leading to tensions with the local outlaws. Naturally, shootouts soon follow, and the bad guys have no idea what they're dealing with.

"The Gunfighters" is lighthearted and packed with jokes. For example, there's a silly sequence in which the Doctor receives dental treatment, as well as visual gags like a sign on the wall of the saloon reading "No Shooting." There's also a nice moment where the protagonists assume fake names. The Doctor introduces himself as "Dr. Caligari," to which a slack-jawed cowboy replies, "Doctor who?" Visually, the episode is also solid, with lots of neat camera moves that go above and beyond what was required.

9 "Delta and the Bannermen: Part One"

Season 24, Episode 9 (1987)

"My people will survive, Gavrok." "Delta and the Bannermen: Part One" begins with the Doctor (Sylvester McCoy) and Mel (Bonnie Langford) winning a trip to 1950s Earth aboard a Nostalgia Tours spaceship disguised as a vintage bus. Meanwhile, the ruthless Bannermen, led by Gavrok (Don Henderson), hunt down the last surviving Chimeron queen, Delta (Belinda Mayne), who seeks refuge on Earth. Their paths cross aboard the bus and the Doctor resolves to help her.

Notable scenes include the opening laser shootout, the bus malfunctioning in space, and the subplot involving two bumbling American secret agents ("We're in Wales, in England," one of them says). As usual, the show blends the goofy with the serious, with the villains soon arriving on Earth in pursuit of Delta. This episode neatly sets the stage for this enjoyable story arc. The Bannermen are formidable foes, with their beam weapons, booby traps, and spaceships, making this one of the Seventh Doctor's toughest fights.

8 "The Web Planet: Part One"

Season 2, Episode 16 (1965)

"I have a feeling we're being watched, don't you?" In "The Web Planet," the Doctor and his team wind up on the mysterious planet Vortis, where they become embroiled in a conflict between the insectoid Zarbi and the butterfly-like Menoptra. The episode is filmed in grainy black-and-white, and the aliens are blatantly just people in suits (the trilobite creature looks especially fake).

However, this is also the episode's charm. It's delightfully lo-fi, and the crew actually do a lot with their very limited special effects. It's not Blade Runner 2049 or anything, but that's ok, since the appeal of Doctor Who is in the characters and the whimsy rather than the visuals. Rather than being visually slick, the first installment in this arc is silly and spooky, featuring pools of acid, mysterious shrieking, entangling webs, and low-key possession. It's like The Twilight Zone for kids, in a good way. The Menoptra, in particular, are memorable creatures – even if their costumes look like they were made for a school play.

7 "Planet of Fire: Part One"

Season 21, Episode 15 (1984)

"I am not spending all afternoon exploring a Cro-Magnon cave with some octogenarian from Miami Beach." "Planet of Fire: Part One" sees the TARDIS drawn to the volcanic planet Sarn, where the Doctor (Peter Davison) and his companions discover a mysterious signal linked to a distress call from Earth. The episode introduces Peri Brown (Nicola Bryant), an American college student who stumbles upon an alien artifact and inadvertently gets caught up in the Doctor's adventure.

Meanwhile, the villainous Master (Anthony Ainley) seeks to exploit Sarn's resources in order to restore his broken body. This episode feels almost Dune-esque, with a desert planet, heat-resistant outfits, and a prophesied Messiah. There are also cultists, strange symbols, a creepily humanoid robot, and hints of a great destiny for the Doctor's companion, Vislor Turlough (Mark Strickson). In other words, it's a strong opening for this four-part saga and one of the highlights of Davison's tenure as the Doctor.

6 "The Invasion of Time: Part One"

Season 15, Episode 21 (1978)

"Unauthorized use of a time capsule has only one penalty." In "The Invasion of Time: Part One," the Doctor (Tom Baker) returns to Gallifrey, seemingly claiming the presidency of the Time Lords with a hidden agenda. His erratic behavior raises suspicions among his companions and the Time Lords. Leela (Louise Jameson), concerned for the Doctor, investigates his unusual behavior while facing resistance from the Gallifreyan elite.

The episode demonstrates significant increases in production values, seen in the robot dog K9 and the more elaborate TARDIS interiors. On the narrative side, it gets pretty tense, with a Gallifreyan crew threatening to destroy an incoming spaceship. Plus, the Doctor is relegated to the sidelines in this one, mostly just being shunted about with a blank look on his face, leaving Leela to steal the show. She takes the initiative and has most of the good lines, like when her friend asks her not to accidentally kill him in a shootout, and she replies, "I'll try."

5 "The Keys of Marinus"

Season 1, Episode 26 (1964)

"We don't know what creatures might be lurking beneath the surface." In this one, the protagonists stumble upon a creepy and eerily quiet planet featuring seas of acid and strange glass formations. They learn that a powerful AI runs the planet's justice system, and must set out on a mission to find four keys required to keep the supercomputer in check. All the while, they are hunted by mysterious, blade-wielding figures in dark suits.

The episode builds tension by allowing the viewer to see these enemies skulking about even when the characters themselves can't. If "The Web Planet" felt like The Twilight Zone, "The Keys of Marinus" is more Scooby-Doo, with the characters splitting up, being preyed upon by baddies in suits, and encountering rotating walls that allow the villains to sneak around speedily. The highlight is the hilarious scene where an invisible barrier appears around the TARDIS. The show doesn't bother to use any visual effects for this at all. Instead, the actors just mime there being a wall.

4 "The Krotons"

Season 6, Episode 4 (1968)

"No one defies the Krotons." In "The Krotons," the Doctor (Patrick Troughton), Jamie (Frazer Hines), and Zoe (Wendy Padbury) arrive on the planet of the Gonds, a society oppressed by the Krotons, crystalline aliens who use the Gonds as a source of mental energy. The Krotons periodically select the brightest Gonds for "training," only to drain their mental power, leaving them as mindless drones. The Gonds themselves have no idea this is happening. Sympathizing with their plight, the Doctor and his companions join the Gonds' rebellion against their oppressors.

The underrated Doctor Who episode does a good job of revealing all of these secrets slowly, keeping the viewer hooked and avoiding info dumps of exposition. The way the Krotons use lies to keep the Gonds subordinate is also interesting. For instance, they convince the people that the outside world is a deadly wasteland shrouded in poison gas, when in fact it's perfectly safe. This premise is rich in real-world parallels.

3 "Invasion of the Dinosaurs: Part One"

Season 11, Episode 9 (1974)

"That'll be your only warning shot." "Invasion of the Dinosaurs: Part One" begins with the Doctor (Jon Pertwee) and Sarah Jane (Elisabeth Sladen) returning to a strangely deserted London, soon discovering that the city is plagued by time-displaced dinosaurs. The military, led by Brigadier Lethbridge-Stewart (Nicholas Courney), struggles to control the chaos while searching for the source of the anomalies, resorting to heavy-handed tactics and mistreating citizens.

In short, it's a zany mix of dino carnage and military dystopia. The episode starts a little slow but kicks into gear after the first pterodactyl attack. Soon, a T. rex is smashing its way through the city like a low-budget Godzilla. "Invasion of the Dinosaurs" is no Jurassic Park, but it's a ton of fun. For instance, there's an enjoyable sequence where the protagonists are arrested for looting, and the Doctor cheerily poses for his mugshot. He's not fazed at all. A citywide assault by prehistoric monsters is just another day in the life for the Time Lord.

2 "Creature from the Pit: Part One"

Season 17, Episode 9 (1979)

"Kill him!" "Creature from the Pit: Part One" introduces the Doctor and Romana (Lalla Ward) to the planet Chloris, a world rich in vegetation but lacking in metals. The tyrannical Lady Adrasta (Myra Frances) controls the planet's metal resources, maintaining her power through fear and oppression. In particular, she intimidates her subjects by keeping a giant creature trapped in a pit, which yells out for the Doctor's intervention.

The arc begins with the Doctor being attacked by moving planets before being taken prisoner by Adrasta's forces, slapped into a stockade, and marched about unceremoniously. He has a humorous exchange with one of his captors, who tells him that he was found trespassing in a secret place for which the punishment is death. "Well, you could have at least put up a notice," he replies. It proves that the funny sci-fi show is at its best when poking fun at itself and never taking the characters too seriously.

1 "Black Orchid: Part One"

Season 19, Episode 18 (1982)

"Why do I always let my curiosity get the better of me?" "Black Orchid: Part One" transports the Doctor, Tegan (Janet Fielding), Nyssa (Sarah Sutton), and Adric (Matthew Waterhouse) to 1920s England, where they are invited to a masquerade ball at Cranleigh Hall. The Doctor enjoys a rare moment of relaxation, while Nyssa discovers she has a doppelgänger, Ann Talbot, the fiancée of Lord Cranleigh (Michael Cochrane). However, the visit takes a dark turn when a series of murders occur, linked to the mysterious Black Orchid.

The episode boasts the beautiful setting of a country manor surrounded by forests, and the period touches like the clothing and classic cars are a treat. Plus, it begins with a fun scene in which the Doctor obliterates his human opponents in a game of cricket. From there, the episode and the installments that follow morph into Doctor Who's take on an Agatha Christie whodunit. The result is a pure treat from start to finish.

