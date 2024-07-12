The Big Picture Doctor Who returns to Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con in 2024 after a six-year absence with biggest stars.

Season 14 marks a new era with Ncuti Gatwa as the Fifteenth Doctor, bringing youthful energy and verve.

Despite some flaws, the show impresses with visuals and ambitious narratives, promising a unique viewing experience.

Doctor Who will officially return to Hall H of the San Diego Comic-Con in 2024 following a six-year absence. Throughout the 2010s, the world-famous sci-fi series was a mainstay at the event. However, this would change when showrunner Chris Chibnall took over. Now, following the recent release of Season 14 and Ncuti Gatwa's first season as the titular Time Lord, the show is back, and they're bringing with them their biggest stars.

On Friday, July 26, the official Doctor Who panel, headed by Disney and BBC Studios, will take place in Hall H between 12:30 and 1:30 p.m. An official description of the event reads, "Hop aboard the TARDIS with “Doctor Who” stars Ncuti Gatwa (Fifteenth Doctor) and Millie Gibson (Ruby Sunday), along with showrunner/writer Russell T Davies as they discuss the latest season and its game-changing finale episode, which streamed on Disney+ and BBC iPlayer. The trio will also share behind-the-scenes stories, fan surprises and a special sneak peek. The panel will be moderated by Josh Horowitz (host, “Happy Sad Confused” and MTV)." Disney's line-up for this year's event is certainly stacked, with the addition of Gibson, Gatwa, and Davies likely to lead to thousands flocking to Hall H to catch a glimpse.

'Doctor Who' Season 14 Was the Dawn of a New Era

Despite the end of Chibnall's stint in charge leading executives to reinstate much of the old guard, with executive producers, the composer, and showrunner of the original 2005 reboot returning, a new deal with Disney and a desperate need to refresh saw a massive shift for Doctor Who Season 14. This shift is best illustrated by the choice to rename the season, Season 1, although most fans still refer to it via the normal numeric continuation. Star of Sex Education Gatwa was a smart choice to bring the show into a new era, with him and 18-year-old Gibson's youthful energy proving verve to every galactic interaction.

The season has not been without its flaws, and certainly not without its detractors, but it has to be admired just how visually impressive and narratively ambitious the show has been at points. Although Davies has perhaps over-relied on nostalgia, potentially ostracizing some newer viewers, a fresher brand of comedy, ode to whimsy, and willingness to push boundaries makes for, above all else, an experience unlike any other. From impromptu musical numbers to a self-aware series arc that plays with viewers' desperation to piece together hidden clues, Doctor Who's new era isn't going anywhere soon and has much more to give.

Doctor Who will be officially at this year's San Diego Comic-Con. You can catch up with all the episodes from the most recent season right now on Disney+.

