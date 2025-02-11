The final episode of Jodie Whittaker's run as the Thirteenth Doctor on Doctor Who featured several cameos from across time and space. "Power of the Doctor" celebrated many milestones for the BBC. Not only was it marking the 100th Anniversary of the BBC, but it was also the 300th televised Doctor Who story. To honor all of that, Chris Chibnall, showrunner at the time, pulled out the big guns, gathering together past companions, as the current ones, Yasmin Khan (Mandip Gill) and Dan Lewis (John Bishop) said their goodbyes. A companion support group was featured in the episode, bringing together past companions of the Doctor, all the way back to William Hartnell's tenure.

This weekend at MegaCon in Orlando, Florida, many actors who played companions gathered during a panel moderated by Collider's Maggie Lovitt. Lovitt asked Gill about her experience filming with all of the past companions in that special episode. Those companions included: Ian Chesterton (William Russell), Jo Jones/Grant (Katy Manning), Tegan Jovanka (Janet Fielding), Melanie Bush (Bonnie Langford), and Ace (Sophie Aldred), with an empty chair left empty for the late Sarah Jane Smith (Elisabeth Sladen). Gill expressed her gratitude for getting to be a part of such a scene, saying, "It was a little bit overwhelming." Gill explains:

"And for me, I felt, I still felt really new to the whole like universe so. I was just super excited to get that... to get on set and meet new people and Jodie came down when she wasn't filming and stuff and like that, but... it's really nice to listen to other people's take on this similar thing that we're all doing. It was a lot of— it was in Cardiff, for everyone, so they all had stories. [...] I don't know... it felt cliché, but it felt like family. We were all these players, lots of us essentially playing the same character and it felt good. It felt good to be a part of the bigger picture before I left the show."

Yasmin Khan's Adventures with The Doctor Continue, in Audio Form!

Image via Fan Expo

It's been two and a half years since that episode, marking Gill's last on-screen appearance as Yasmin Khan, companion to the Thirteenth Doctor. While there's, of course, fanfiction and fanart, fans won't have to look much further for a new fix of #Thasmin. It was announced last year that Whittaker and Gill would be reprising their roles as The Doctor and Yasmin in new audio dramas by Big Finish. The production company has been producing new adventures for all The Doctors across time and space since its founding in 1996. The Thirteenth Doctor Adventures will be released this summer. Gill said, of the experience at the time, "To be able to work with Jodie again is a dream come true."

Jodie Whittaker's run as The Thirteenth Doctor is available to stream on Max along with other past episodes of Doctor Who. Stay with Collider for the latest updates.