Ever since their first appearance in the second Doctor Who serial, the Daleks have become not just the Doctor’s most enduring enemies, but one of the most well-known alien races in all of science fiction. Contrary to popular belief, Daleks are not actually robots - rather they are miniature tanks that house the mutated remnants of an alien race called the Kaleds from the planet Skaro horribly mutated from a nuclear war.

Influenced by the likes of real-life fascists such as the Nazis, Daleks are xenophobic, sociopathic creatures unable to feel any emotion other than pure, unfiltered hatred for any race that is not their own. They will exterminate all forms of life, and even other Dalek factions, that are in their words, ‘impure’. The Daleks are the direct ideological antithesis of the Doctor in all their incarnations, and their conflicts have made for some of the greatest episodes in Doctor Who’s 60+ year-history. Those stories range from fun sci-fi fluff to genuinely deep examinations of morality and ideology.

10 "Asylum of the Daleks" (2012)

Written by Steven Moffat

The Daleks have done many things that have angered the Doctor over the years, but in "Asylum of the Daleks," they do something to the Doctor they’ve never done before - ask him for help. A space liner has crashed into a planet called the Asylum, where Daleks too insane to be controlled are housed. The Eleventh Doctor (Matt Smith) must travel onto the planet and disable a control field to allow the Daleks to destroy the planet before the insane Daleks can escape. Why didn’t the Daleks do this before it became a direct threat to their existence? Because according to the Daleks, it would be offensive to destroy such divine hatred.

While the subplot with Amy (Karen Gillan) and Rory (Arthur Darvill) is underdeveloped, the episode more than makes up for it thanks to the introduction of Clara Oswald (Jenna Coleman) and the insane Daleks. On top of the sheer unexpectedness of the Daleks asking the Doctor of all people to help them, Asylum of the Daleks is a good story that reveals how, even after 60 years, the Daleks can prove to be scarier than some expect.

9 "Day of the Daleks" (1972)

Written by Louis Marks

The first time the Daleks faced the Third Doctor (Jon Pertwee), "Day of the Daleks" is one of several stories that shows what could happen if the Daleks invaded the Earth. The Doctor, Brigadier Lethbridge-Stewart (Nicholas Courtney), and Jo Grant (Katy Manning) investigate the claims of British diplomat Reginald Styles (Wilfred Carter), who thinks he’s seen a ghost. Discovering a makeshift time machine and a cosmic weapon, the Doctor is suddenly confronted by a group of rebels from an alternate future of a Dalek-ruled Earth, seeking to change history by assassinating Styles.

But the Doctor deduces that by attempting to change the future, the rebels will only succeed in sealing it. Spanning multiple timelines, "Day of the Daleks" is a charmingly traditional science fiction story. While the Daleks themselves are not the primary focus, the consequences of their actions and terror on the other characters are felt throughout, reminding the audiences of the danger they pose to other life forms.

8 "The Power of the Daleks" (1966)

Written by David Whitaker

"The Power of the Daleks" may not be the most discussed Dalek story, but it still remains a significant one for two reasons. The first is that the full film of the story in its entirety is lost, having been junked by multiple parties. Thankfully, the audio was recovered, and in 2016, it was animated by the BBC to mark its 50th anniversary. The second reason is that it is the first serial for the Second Doctor, Patrick Troughton, and the first to explore the concept of regeneration.

Following regeneration, Polly (Anneke Willis) and Ben (Michael Craze) see the Doctor has transformed into a completely different person, referring to his predecessor in the third person, causing the two to become suspicious. Before they can do anything, the TARDIS lands on a planet home to a colony of humans from Earth. But it also has a container with the doctor’s most dangerous enemies - the Daleks. The BBC would go on to release multiple animated recreations of lost or partially recovered episodes, but "The Power of the Daleks" was the first of these recreations that provided a unique look at a lost gem.

7 "Into the Dalek" (2014)

Written by Phil Lord & Steven Moffat

Daleks have been categorized by critics, fans, and the Doctor himself as irredeemably evil beings that only exist to conquer and live in hate. But "Into the Dalek" explores a question some have wondered over the years - what if a Dalek was good? Companion Clara Oswald (Jenna Coleman) is contacted by the Twelfth Doctor (Peter Capaldi) to assist him in investigating a damaged Dalek, nicknamed Rusty (Nicholas Briggs), who claims to want to see the Daleks destroyed for the benefit of the universe.

The Doctor, insistent on proving that a Dalek cannot be turned good, is shrunken to see what kind of damage or experience has led Rusty to turn his back on his kind’s hateful ways. But can Rusty maintain his ‘good’ beliefs after being turned back? One of the strongest episodes of Peter Capaldi’s tenure, "Into the Dalek" examines the morality of a Dalek and how their capacity for hate can be found in others - even the Doctor.

6 "The Magician’s Apprentice" & "The Witch’s Familiar" (2015)

Written by Steven Moffat

This two-parter opens with a harrowing and powerful scene - The Twelfth Doctor (Peter Capaldi) saves a young boy in a field, only to abandon him when he learns the boy is a young Davros (Julian Bleach). Recalling this incident, the Doctor is taken to meet Davros, currently dying and seeking to use the Doctor's regenerative energy and use it to heal himself. While the Doctor is trapped with Davros, companion Clara Oswald (Jenna Coleman) and frenemy Missy (Michelle Gomez) try to find him and bring him home.

Except for the "Genesis of the Daleks," no Doctor Who episode has focused so much on the creator of the Daleks than this two-parter. After all, if the Daleks are genetically programmed to hate and destroy all life, what kind of soul would create them that way? Davros proves himself to be a cunning, cold man, and the conflict between his evil and the Doctor’s compassion is brought to a startling head.

5 "The Dalek Invasion of Earth" (1964)

Written by Terry Nation

While "The Daleks" serves as a good introduction to the titular creatures, "The Dalek Invasion of Earth" outdoes it in almost every way. As the First Doctor (William Hartnell) and his companions arrive in London, they discover the Daleks have invaded the Earth. They plan to drill into the Earth’s core to pilot the planet and use it as a spaceship. Now it’s up to the Doctor, his companions, and a human resistance group to stop their plans before it’s too late.

The second Dalek story ever introduced, the plot and setting take them away from alien corridors and jungles and bring them to modern (1964) Earth. It’s fun to see these alien beings lurking in areas such as the Thames, the Royal Albert Hall, and crossing Westminster Bridge near Big Ben. Apart from the central Dalek action, it features one of the First Doctor’s most iconic moments - saying farewell to his first companion and granddaughter, Susan (Carole Ann Ford).

4 "The Stolen Earth" & "Journey’s End" (2008)

Written by Russell T Davies

While "Daleks in Manhattan"/"Evolution of the Daleks" was a questionable two-parter, "The Stolen Earth" & "Journey’s End" are the best Dalek episodes of David Tennant’s run. Davros (Julian Bleach) and an assortment of Daleks have stolen multiple planets across the galaxy - including Earth. The Tenth Doctor (David Tennant) and current companion Donna Noble (Catherine Tate) try to find the Earth, while many of his former companions, including Rose Tyler (Billie Piper), Martha Jones (Freema Agyeman), and Sarah Jane Smith (Elisabeth Sladen) try to contact him and stand together against the Dalek menace.

Acting as the culmination of multiple storylines established in Modern Who while bringing back some old favorites, "The Stolen Earth" and "Journey’s End" serve as one of the biggest two-parters in the show’s history. It’s an event that could only come together for a force as dangerous as the Daleks as they bring carnage, mayhem, and even some lasting consequences along the way.

3 "Dalek" (2005)

Written by Robert Shearman

Of all the Doctors who have faced the Daleks over the course of Doctor Who’s run, none have shown a more open, some will argue obsessive, hatred of them than the Ninth Doctor (Christopher Eccleston). The first episode featuring the Daleks in the revived series, "Dalek" takes place after the fabled Time War that left both the Daleks and Time Lords extinct. While visiting an underground bunker underneath Utah full of alien memorabilia, the Ninth Doctor and companion Rose Tyler (Billie Piper) discover the last remaining living Dalek is still alive, weakened.

As the Dalek is freed and begins to realize its surroundings, it decides to exterminate its captors and escape. But after absorbing Rose’s DNA, it begins to experience emotions and becomes filled with existential questions. "Dalek" is an impactful reintroduction of these tin cans that reminds modern audiences why they’re actually much more terrifying and cool than they might believe.

2 "Genesis of the Daleks" (1975)

Written by Terry Nation

It’s a question society has debated for years - if given the opportunity to travel back in time and stop history’s greatest monsters before they became as powerful as they were, would you do it? "Genesis of the Daleks," one of the seminal stories of Classic Who, toys with this very question. The Fourth Doctor (Tom Baker) is recruited by the Time Lords to travel back to the creation of the Daleks on war-torn Skaro and stop their creator Davros (Michael Wisher) from ensuring their reign of terror begins.

It shows the creation of the Daleks for the very first time, revealing their history which had been kept a mystery up to this point. And when the time comes to finally destroy them once and for all, the Doctor stops and thinks - does he have the right to do so? He concludes that despite all the evil and destruction the Daleks have brought, if Daleks exist, there will always be forces of good who will fight against them.

1 "Remembrance of the Daleks" (1988)

Written by Ben Aaronovitch

Perhaps the most beloved story of Classic Who’s run, "Remembrance of the Daleks," more than any other Dalek story, looks at the Daleks’ real-life thematic influences and lays them bare. In 1963 London, the Seventh Doctor (Sylvester McCoy) and his companion Ace (Sophie Aldred) discover not just one, but two warring Dalek factions - the Imperial Daleks who have mutated further from their original forms, and the Renegade Daleks, who have broken away from their emperor Davros’ (Terry Molloy) rule because they are no longer “pure” in their eyes.

Both factions are after the same prize, a Time Lord artifact called the Hand of Omega, seeking to use it for their own means. Setting the story against the subtle yet present backdrop of 1960s civil rights issues, "Remembrance of the Daleks" deals with a London school becoming the battleground of a Dalek civil war. It’s a classic episode that shows the fullest extent of their hatred, and how their ideology and conflicts waged in the name of it, are completely and utterly pointless.

