The Big Picture London Heathrow's Terminal 5 welcomed an unexpected visitor - a Dalek from Doctor Who, causing excitement among British Airways customers.

The Dalek humorously checked in for a flight to Skaro, a fictional planet and home of the Daleks, as part of a collaboration between British Airways and BBC Studios.

To celebrate the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who, British Airways will offer a special in-flight entertainment channel with 13 selected episodes of the long-running series.

In an out-of-this-world surprise, travelers at London Heathrow’s Terminal 5 were greeted by an unexpected visitor from the famed TV series Doctor Who — a Dalek, That’s right. The Doctor's most formidable foe was seen at the terminal on Friday, October 27th. This caused quite a stir among British Airways customers. Some of the passengers were seen making snaps with the Dalek while the others eerily wondered about what it was.

In a light-hearted twist, the Dalek also made an appearance in the departures section. Guess where was it headed? Skaro. The Dalek humorously seemed to check in for a flight to Skaro — a fictional planet and home of the Daleks that certainly isn't part of the usual destinations offered by British Airways. This unexpected event comes as a part of a celebratory collaboration and marketing campaign between British Airways and BBC Studios for the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who. The point is to get people warmed up and talking about the upcoming anniversary specials for the franchise’s 60th anniversary. The special will feature David Tennant and Catherine Tate who will be reprising their roles. It will begin airing on November 25.

Better yet, the collaboration between the two giants also features a special Doctor Who in-flight entertainment channel, which will be available to passengers on long-haul flights starting November 1. The channel promises 13 specially selected episodes of what is touted as the longest-running science fiction TV series globally.

How Many Episodes is David Tennant Back For?

Close

Both Tennant and Tate are reprising their roles of The Doctor and Donna Nobble, respectively, for the 60th-anniversary special that will have 3 episodes. Karl Collins and Jacqueline King will also be returning, along with Bernard Cribbins, who sadly passed away weeks later after filming his sequences last year. Following the vibrant marketing campaign between BBC Studios and British Airways, Sarah Bold, the Head of Marketing, Scripted at BBC Studios, said:

“Doctor Who has been inspiring and entertaining audiences globally for an incredible 60 years and we couldn’t miss this opportunity to bring two iconic British brands together in style to celebrate. Travelers and subscribers will be able to enjoy a curated collection of content and the tie-in will reach millions of people throughout the partnership.”

Doctor Who's 60th-anniversary special episodes will air from November 25 through December 9 on BBC One in the UK and will be available to stream on Disney+ in the rest of the world. Check out the trailer of Doctor Who's 60th-anniversary specials below:

Watch Doctor Who on BBC