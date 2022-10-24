Editor's note: this article contains spoilers for the Doctor Who regeneration special, The Power of the Doctor.

David Tennant has spoken of his joy at returning to his star-making role as the titular character in the BBC science-fiction show, Doctor Who. The actor returning to the series in stunning fashion on October 23 when Jodie Whittaker's Thirteenth Doctor regenerated into Tennant — now playing the Fourteenth Doctor, and not his original Tenth Doctor — at the conclusion of the special episode, entitled 'The Power of the Doctor'.

Speaking with the BBC the morning after the episode aired, Tennant was effusive about getting to revisit the role. "What a lovely, lovely thing to get to revisit something that was such a wonderful, happy, significant time in my life," he said. "You move on from it with a whole mixture of emotions. And one of those is sadness and regret. So to be able to revisit that and to get another shot, it was a total joy from start to finish."

"Doctor Who runs through my life, as if through a stick of rock really. It's a show that I loved as a small child, I grew up obsessed with it," he continued. "I went to get [fourth Doctor] Tom Baker's autograph in Glasgow, John Menzies. I thought it was something that I would certainly never be as involved in again... it's like being given the loveliest present. And I'm very, very excited. I'm thrilled and I hope people will enjoy the stories we've got to tell."

Often returning to a role can see an actor risking their legacy, particularly when their take on a character is so beloved. And while Tennant has previously reprised the character for short appearances, taking over the role for three specials through 2023 could be seen as a risk, but the Scot doesn't see it that way.

"It didn't really feel like a risk," he said. 'It felt in a way that the pressure was off. But also I knew that Russell T Davies was in charge. And I love working with him and I love receiving a script with his name on the front. So that just felt like it was a bit of a no-brainer."

And of course, Tennant already has an exit date, with his successor Ncuti Gatwa already set to take over in 2024, having made an appearance in a teaser released by the BBC in the wake of the episode. The actor is in no doubt that audiences have something special to look forward to when his fellow Scot takes over the TARDIS: "He is scarily good, brilliant. I think the world has got a very exciting new Doctor to look forward to. Once you've enjoyed this one for a little while longer."

You can view the teaser for Doctor Who's return in 2023 down below: