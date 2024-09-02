Doctor Who's recent return in 2023 saw the old help usher in the new, with former cast members, backstage crew, and even a previous showrunner employed to help evolve the series into a new Disney-backed era. With the likes of Russell T. Davies, stars like David Tennant and Catherine Tate, and even composer Murray Gold back on board, all eyes were on the show's next trips through time and space as a new Time Lord in Nucti Gatwa and companion Millie Gibson climbed aboard the TARDIS. However, with fandoms as volatile as they currently seem to be, any attempt to progress the show into a positive future was always going to be met with bigoted backlash. With Gatwa the first Black full-time titular hero, and with the series aiming to become more inclusive of LGBTQIA+ communities, certain corners of the "fan" base became enraged and began spouting racist and homophobic hatred toward the show and its stars.

This backlash has spiraled into a toxic environment that has many even questioning the show's future. With it seemingly impossible for any popular series to simply be appreciated simply for its craft anymore, former stars have even begun weighing in on the controversy. One such star, the Eleventh Doctor Matt Smith, spoke with The Times about the vitriolic criticism of certain aspects of the show, saying:

"Those debates reduce it to a place that it doesn't need to be in. People that attack Doctor Who blow my mind. It's about an alien who is cool and travels around the universe saving civilizations – what's not to love?"

'Doctor Who' Still Holds A Special Place in Matt Smith's (Singular) Heart

Despite going on to star in huge successes like The Crown and House of the Dragon, Smith still often publicly declares his undying love for Doctor Who, as well as his gratitude for the show giving him his first big break. Speaking of the frankly life-changing opportunity he was given at just 26 years old, Smith said, "It changed my life because few shows are watched by a nine-year-old, mum and dad and 83-year-old grandma. That's three generations, and you're in people's homes at Christmas. It's an amazing responsibility." To this day, and despite the many previous and future iterations of the character that would become household names, Smith's Eleventh Doctor still stands as many people's favorite and has crafted a lasting legacy, not just for the show, but the wider industry as a whole.

