The Big Picture Doctor Who embraces diversity and celebrates love and acceptance in its storytelling, reflecting the world we live in.

The introduction of Rose Noble as the first transgender character received complaints, but the BBC fully supports the show's efforts to be more diverse.

The show is entering a new era with a bigger budget and a deal with Disney+, allowing for new adventures and the potential return of Rose Noble.

After receiving a number of complaints due to the introduction of Rose Noble (Yasmine Finney) as the first transgender character in the history of Doctor Who, the BBC released a statement to let everyone know that they support the show's recent efforts to become a more diverse production, according to Deadline. While the series had always been about how love and acceptance can only make a community better, Doctor Who has been notably more diverse in recent years, made evident by the performers who have taken over the role of the Time Lord since 2017.

The statement released by the BBC read: "As regular viewers of Doctor Who will be aware, the show has and will always continue to proudly celebrate diversity and reflect the world we live in. We are always mindful of the content within our episodes." The Doctor is about to enter a new era of their history, with a distribution deal with Disney+ allowing the show to have a bigger budget, and a platform for the entire world to enjoy the Time Lord's adventures. Last year's special anniversary episodes were only a taste of what's to come from Russell T. Davies new tenure as the showrunner behind the project.

Rose Noble was introduced as Donna Noble's (Catherine Tate) daughter in "The Star Beast", the first episode released to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the series last year. As the Fourteenth Doctor (David Tennant) was trying to figure out why his face looked familiar, a creature called The Meep attempted to destroy the Earth. But destiny, and the TARDIS, would lead the Time Lord right to Donna and her daughter, more than a decade after the last journey they went on together. The episode titled "The Giggle" made it clear that Rose could potentially return in future stories, as her mother now works at UNIT.

Diversity is the Way of the Doctor

Complaints regarding Doctor Who's modern storytelling approach have been present ever since Jodie Whittaker was cast as the Doctor, but that didn't stop the BBC from supporting her throughout the entirety of her run. As Ncuti Gatwa takes over the role as the Fifteenth Doctor, the series will face yet more backlash from people who don't understand what the character stands for, but Davies and the rest of the team behind the series will continue to make Doctor Who a journey about the endless possibilities an accepting universe provide. In a matter of months, the world's favorite Time Lord will be back in the TARDIS with new adventures, alongside Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson).

Doctor Who returns to Disney+ later this year. Last year's special episodes are available for streaming on the platform.