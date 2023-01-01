Companions on Doctor Who are almost always tragically removed from their experience from the Doctor, with the only exceptions being Martha Jones (Freema Agyeman), and all the 13th Doctor's (Jodie Whittaker) companions, who make it out by choosing to leave on their own. Rose Tyler's (Billie Piper) well-known exit from Doctor Who is often deemed the most tragic departure as she was ripped away into an alternate universe, thus ending her romance with the Doctor. However, Rose was at least able to gain the chance at a life with a clone of the Doctor with a mortal lifespan. That puts Donna Noble's (Catherine Tate) companion arc as the most tragic in the Doctor Who series to date — yes, more than that of Rose, Amy (Karen Gillan), Clara (Jenna Coleman), Bill (Pearl Mackie), Sarah Jane (Elisabeth Sladen), and even Adric (Matthew Waterhouse), one of the few companions to die on Classic Who. Every Doctor Who companion (those who are alive, that is) gets to have the memories of their time with the Doctor, no matter how short. Donna, unfortunately, does not. But with the 60th Anniversary arriving in 2023, there are many ways to expand this companion arc.

Donna and the Doctor's History on 'Doctor Who'

Image via BBC

Unlike many other Doctor Who companions, Donna Noble had a bit of an odd introduction to the show. Her first appearance is in a Doctor Who Christmas special between Seasons 2 and 3, "The Runaway Bride," where they begin a rocky friendship as Donna just wants to get back to her wedding. This is moments after the 10th Doctor (David Tennant) has just lost Rose, and is in a much darker place than we have seen before. By the end of the episode, he and Donna go their separate ways. It isn't until the beginning of Doctor Who Season 4 that we see Donna again, this time investigating weird happenings all on her own, knowing that one day she is bound to find the Doctor at one of them. And she was correct — she does run into him, and she knows this time she's not leaving his side.

What is most interesting about Donna is that she is so different from the companions before her in the reboot of Doctor Who. She has no romance (however one-sided) with the Doctor, and instead only sees him as a friend — her best friend — and they are inseparable. Donna does not see herself as an extraordinary or special person, and the Doctor helps with that, as he thinks she is special and has no trouble reminding her. But beyond that, Donna is clearly not meant for a normal life; her enjoyment in life with the Doctor is clear, and she even mentions that she will never leave willingly. This is the life meant for her, and it's ripped away from her in the end of her arc on Doctor Who.

Donna's Fate and Future in 'Doctor Who'

Image via BBC

Donna's fate (at this point, at least) will always be the most tragic of the companions on Doctor Who, simply because she has no memory of her time with the Doctor. After she accidentally causes the birth of the Meta-Crisis Doctor (a genetic copy, but half human), a similar effect happens to her, where she gains Time-Lord DNA, becoming the "DoctorDonna." The unfortunate consequence of this is that her mind begins to get overloaded because Time-Lord and humans cannot mix. If nothing is done, Donna will die. So in turn, the Doctor is forced to take her memories against her wishes to save her. Donna lives, but not the Donna who went on adventures with the Doctor.

As for Donna's future, well, it looks to be as if she is leading a normal life, just as she would be if she had never met the Doctor. And in her mind, she never has. After bringing her back home, the Doctor gives Wilfred (Bernard Cribbins) and Sylvia (Jacqueline King), Donna's grandfather and mother, specific instructions to never mention him or the TARDIS to her ever again, for fear it would kickstart her memory and overwhelm her brain. For the remainder of Tennant's run on Doctor Who, we only see Donna again in his final arc,"The End of Time." Here, on the cusp of Tennant's goodbye tour as the Doctor, we see Donna one final time. She exits a chapel, showing she got married to Shaun (Karl Collins). The Doctor makes sure she is well off, his anonymous wedding gift a lottery ticket. Only Wilfred and Sylvia know who the giver was. And that was the last we ever saw of Donna and her family — until now.

The Most Tragic Companion of 'Doctor Who' Returns

Image via BBC

In a shocking reveal, it was announced that David Tennant, Catherine Tate, Jacqueline King, and Karl Collins would all return to play their respective roles of Donna's family for Doctor Who's 60th Anniversary special, with the additional casting of Heartstopper alum Yasmin Finney as Rose (who could possibly be Donna and Shaun's daughter, but nothing has been confirmed!). If Rose is her daughter, Donna's choice of name certainly suggests some memories have slipped through the cracks of her erased memory, even if she is not conscious of it. Not too much has been shared about the 60th Doctor Who special, but what we do know is that at present, Donna is still threatened by having her memory returned to her, as seen in the trailer released on Christmas where the Doctor is trying to avoid her by ducking behind Sylvia. It is very possible that some catalyst will cause Donna to remember, because why else bring her back?

The question is: Will Donna get to keep her memory this time, or will she once again have to forget the Doctor? It would be truly cruel and tragic if she did have to go back to normal life once again, but Doctor Who has veered in that direction before with companions in the past. Donna has been through enough tragedy, and if anyone deserves some memories, it's her. Without them, as Donna says in the trailer, she feels as if she's missing something, even if she does not know what she is missing at this point.

Donna Noble is a fan favorite character (and my favorite companion personally), and her return to Doctor Who has a lot of possibility. This could finally give some heartwarming closure to a character arc that is over a decade in the making. What other show could do that? Donna's tragedy will never leave the character, because even if she were to finally get her memories back now, she would have spent years without knowing why her life felt so empty without them, and she will never get those years back. But that does not mean she cannot achieve a happy ending for her arc on Doctor Who, and she deserves it.

