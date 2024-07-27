The Big Picture Maestro, played by Jinkx Monsoon, introduces the pantheon of gods in Doctor Who.

The first season of Doctor Who saw the introduction of the concept of pantheons. One of the initial tastes of this world was Maestro, played by drag queen Jinkx Monsoon in the episode "The Devil's Chord". After the reception of Monsoon's character, we asked showrunner Russell T. Davies as well as stars Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson if they could pick another drag queen to star on the show who would it be.

The trio gave Collider's Sam Coley a few different answers during their time at the Collider Media Studio at San Diego Comic Con. Right off the bat, Gibson offered Trixie Mattel as an option, saying "she would be hilarious." Gatwa said "Baga Chipz!" A suggestion that Gibson echoed. Tia Kofi was another name thrown around, this time by Davies. Gibson playfully reminded the group that "she was at the London premiere!" Lawrence Cheney and Bimini Bon Bhoulash were the final two suggestions. Davies says, the more, the merrier, "we'll have to have them all." Gibson agrees, saying, "let's just have an episode."

Why Are Pantheons Popping Up in Doctor Who?

As the non-binary god Maestro, the audience learns that Maestro is also The Toymaker's child. If that name sounds familiar, fans just saw The Toymaker in the Doctor Who 60th Anniversary Special "The Giggle". The Toymaker is a villain from the Classic Who Era played originally by Michael Gough and then by Neil Patrick Harris in the 2023 special. Maestro seeks to steal musical essence in order to accomplish their plans. While defeated, it's unclear if we'll see Maestro again since they're not dead (is anyone really on Doctor Who?)

The door for pantheons, potentially blown wide open thanks to a line of salt poured out in the 60th Anniversary Special "Wild Blue Yonder." Opening the metaphorical doors to any and all mythical creatures to spill into The Doctor's world beyond the average monster of the week alien that fans are used to seeing on the long-running science fiction franchise.

Whether or not Maestro will return, Jinkx Monsoon's performance was such a delight, fans are rooting for more and maybe Davies, Gatwa, and Gibson's suggestions for other drag queens could provide inspiration for just the right plot for Maestro's return.

Doctor Who is available to stream on Disney+ in the U.S.

