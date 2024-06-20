The Big Picture Doctor Who faces off against the God of Death, Sutekh, in the series finale, "Empire of Death".

Sutekh threatens to destroy humanity with his gift of death, causing chaos and havoc on Earth.

The Doctor and his companions must stop Sutekh from causing the planet to die in the final episode.

Doctor Who's series finale is just a few days away, where the Doctor and his team face Sutekh, the God of Death. To hint at how big this battle will be in episode 8, titled "Empire of Death," the show released a teaser that featured the God already distributing his gift to all humanity.

The teaser footage was first shown on the official Doctor Who podcast before it made its way to the show's official X account. In it, The Doctor (played by Ncuti Gatwa) and Mel (played by Bonnie Langford) ride on a motorcycle as they attempt to escape Sutekh's gift in the crowded streets of London. While we do not know the fate of the other characters who were at the UNIT headquarters, it's clear that the God's wrath is something that needs to be avoided.

During the events of episode 7, titled "The Legend of Ruby Sunday," Mel and the Doctor are separated from Ruby (Millie Gibson), Kate Lethbridge-Stewart (Jemma Redgrave), and UNIT, as they investigate who Susan Triad is, thinking it is The Doctor's granddaughter. Unfortunately, that wasn't the case as it was a trap created by Sutekh to lure the Doctor in.

"Empire of the Death" is the final episode of Doctor Who series 14 and the second part of "The Legend of Ruby Sunday." According to the episode's official trailer, Sutekh has unleashed havoc on Earth, which leads to the planet dying. While the Doctor blames himself for what has happened, he plans to stop the God from destroying humanity.

Who is Sutekh in 'Doctor Who'?

Sutekh is a Doctor Who villain that first appeared back in 1975, in the episode "Pyramids of Mars." At the time, Tom Baker played the role of the fourth Doctor. Played by Gabriel Woolf both in the 70s and now, Sutekh was given many names, with the most recent title being "The One Who Waits." During his first appearance, it was revealed that Sutekh was part of an alien race called the Osirans and was trapped on Earth due to conflict between him and the other Osirans.

While the God has appeared outside of the Doctor Who series, such as in a variety of short fiction stories, it wasn't until Series 14, Episode 7 when that God revealed itself to be the Fifteenth Doctor's newest adversary, who threatened to destroy humanity through the gift of death. The God latched himself on the TARDIS, presumably since the 2023 special, "Wild Blue Yonder", before it manifested itself at the UNIT Headquarters in episode 7, with his Harbinger, Harriet, announcing his arrival.

Doctor Who's series finale, "Empire of Death", will premiere on Disney Plus this Friday.