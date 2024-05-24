From "Heaven Sent" to "Blink," Doctor Who is not short of iconic modern episodes. Every season, a new gem rises to the surface and becomes the talk of the town, often heralded as one of the best television episodes of the year. The latest season of Doctor Who has already seen "Boom," the third episode likened to some of the greats and proving the series still has its finger in pop culture's pulse, with no signs of slowing down.

However, with every highly-praised outing comes the quiet fading into the background of other episodes. Not only does each season have its most famous showing but also several underrated efforts, with arguments constantly swirling around the fandom as to which might be the most so. These are the most underrated modern Doctor Who episodes, worthy hours of television that inexplicably flew under the radar, never getting the praise they deserve.

10 "The Rings of Akhaten"

Season 7, Episode 7

What happens when nostalgia becomes a form of currency? "The Rings of Akhaten" answers this question with the dangerous Akhaten, a parasitic planet-like object that has ruled over the people of Akhet for generations, feeding off precious memories. When Matt Smith's Eleventh Doctor and Jenna Coleman's Clara arrive on the planet, a little girl in trouble needs saving.

From the euphoric "Long Song" by composer Murray Gold to the array of intricate alien designs, "The Rings of Akhaten" stands out as one of the highlights of perhaps the poorest season in modern Doctor Who, and certainly during Steven Moffat's tenure. Beyond the aesthetic additions, Smith's iconic monologue in the face of Akhaten puts the cherry on the cake, with poetry weaved into the dialogue as the Doctor lets his heart bleed in blazing glory. Despite giving the monster all of his many years of memories, it proves not enough, leaving Clara to save the day with the memories not made by her mom, who sadly died young. The endless potential of just one unlived life proves too much for the monster to handle, a beautiful sentiment to cap off a beautiful episode.

9 "Boom Town"

Season 1, Episode 11

For just one episode, Christopher Eccleston's Doctor finally feels free of the shackles of the Time War. This freedom comes in the form of friendship, as "Boom Town" opens with him, Rose (Billie Piper), Mickey (Noel Clarke), and Captain Jack (John Barrowman) enjoying each other's company for the first and only time as a foursome. Back in Cardiff, the gang runs into an old enemy, Margaret Blaine, a.k.a. Blon Fel-Fotch Passameer-Day Slitheen (Annette Badland), who has successfully infiltrated the Welsh government.

The beauty of "Boom Town" is in its storytelling, with the episode split into two tonal halves. The first half is brimming with comedy, with all the cast, including Badland, sewing neat one-liners and bold physical comedy into the evolving story. The second half is much more nuanced, with the tale beginning to dissect the morality around leading a lamb to slaughter. Highlighted by a superbly performed dinner scene between Eccleston and Badland, "Boom Town" is one of modern Who's funniest episodes.

8 "Hell Bent"

Season 9, Episode 12

For all of its narrative flaws, "Hell Bent" is one of the most gorgeous episodes of Doctor Who. After the devastating events of "Face the Raven" and the grief-centric "Heaven Sent," Peter Capaldi's Twelfth Doctor arrives in Gallifrey to take over as the new President of the Time Lords. However, this is all a ruse to try and save the life of Clara.

Some of the storytelling decisions indeed have frustrating consequences, such as the eventual fate of Clara somewhat undermining the Doctor's journey in "Heaven Sent." Still, that shouldn't take away from the technical marvel of "Hell Bent." An edge-of-your-seat narrative is met by the most eye-catching setting in all of modern Doctor Who as director Rachel Talalay once again proves her prowess. It can be frustrating, but the episode remains a fascinating and outright stunning watch.

7 "Thin Ice"

Season 10, Episode 3

Victorian London and the frozen Thames are the settings for "Thin Ice," with Pearl Mackie's Bill Potts taking her first trip into the past as a fully-fledged companion. Accidentally arriving in 1814 at the final Thames frost fair, the pair soon notice a strange force lurking under the ice, leading to an investigation that uncovers more than they could have bargained for.

In previous episodes during Capaldi's tenure, such as "Kill the Moon," the Twelfth Doctor avoided altering Earth's history and left the decision in the hands of his companion. However, this time he offers advice, with this character choice a neat example of the Twelfth Doctor's three-season arc. Beyond some impeccably immersive costuming and a touching conversation in which the Doctor explains what it is like to have seen so many people die, the highlight of "Thin Ice" is simply watching the Doctor punch a racist. That moment alone is enough to make this an underrated gem.

6 "The Unicorn and the Wasp"

Season 4, Episode 7

Doctor Who becomes an Agatha Christie murder mystery in Season 4, Episode 7, "The Unicorn and the Wasp." The Doctor and Donna (Catherine Tate) land at a 1926 English manor house and are quickly introduced to Miss Agatha Christie (Fenella Woolgar). A shapeshifting giant wasp, a thief, and several murders later, the team of the Doctor, Donna, and Christie have a case to crack.

Planted right in the middle of a season widely considered the best of the modern era, this episode's season-fellows might contribute to why it is so underrated. The central plot is thrilling, with the gripping sense that the next death could quite literally come from nowhere—a key aspect of any great murder mystery. Supported by a perfect ensemble cast, including an intriguing turn by Felicity Jones as Robina Redmond, "The Unicorn and the Wasp" thrives thanks to the comedic chemistry of Tennant and Tate, with the two turning a poisoning into one of the funniest scenes in Doctor Who.

5 "The Lodger"

Season 5, Episode 11

Love him or hate him, James Corden's Craig Owens was a terrific addition to the Whoniverse back in 2010. Stranded on Earth after the TARDIS and Amy (Karen Gillan) somehow cannot land, the Doctor tracks down the source of the issue to the upstairs flat of a shared house. Luckily for him, the downstairs flat is currently looking for a lodger.

Corden and Smith have undeniable chemistry throughout this episode as two men who quickly become good friends before the Doctor's alien tendencies start to interfere with Craig's edging romance with his best friend, Sophie (Daisy Haggard). The genius of "The Lodger" doesn't come down to a technically intelligent alien design or an eye-catching CGI planet but rather from placing the Doctor into an everyday scenario. From nights on the couch to playing football, which Matt Smith is genuinely very good at, watching the titular Time Lord become a regular human being makes for refreshing viewing unlike anything else in the modern era.

4 "The Unquiet Dead"

Season 1, Episode 3

When the new era of Doctor Who began in 2005, its first historical story had to feature an icon. Enter Charles Dickens, played impeccably by Simon Callow, who has played the author many times across several decades in his career. In her first trip to Rome, the beloved and ever-enjoyable Rose joins the ninth Doctor and travels to Victorian Cardiff on Christmas Eve, where Dickens' ghostly tales might prove more than just fiction.

Writer Mark Gatiss is often criticized for his additions to Doctor Who, which goes some way to proving just how underrated this episode is. Despite being released in 2005 with a BBC budget from executives that were yet to be convinced of Doctor Who's sure success, the CGI horror of "The Unquiet Dead" certainly holds up today. Oozing gothic mystery, this episode is the perfect re-introduction to historical episodes of Doctor Who for a new generation, with the intricacies of time travel and all of its pitfalls paired with sheer sci-fi fun.

3 "Last Christmas"

Season 9, Christmas Special

It is often assumed that Doctor Who Christmas specials are all fun and no substance. Alas, that is certainly not the case for "Last Christmas." In a story that marries Christopher Nolan's Inception with Ridley Scott's Alien, "Last Christmas" follows the Doctor and Clara as they try to save a North Pole base from an infestation of dream crabs. However, they are never sure whether they are in reality or a dream, as a dream crab slowly drains their life. The arrival of Nick Frost's Santa Claus further complicates things.

The perfect blend of sci-fi concepts and Christmas cheer, "Last Christmas" was originally planned to be Clara's exit from the show, with Coleman deciding to stay late into production. This explains the episode's clunky ending, but let that take nothing away from the rest of this wildly immersive adventure. Not just a thrilling tale, "Last Christmas" is also sprinkled with Moffat's signature comedy, highlighted by a joke in which the Doctor notes that no other species likes humans because they offensively named a horror movie Alien.

2 "The God Complex"

Season 6, Episode 11

The Shining meets Doctor Who in "The God Complex." The episode follows the trio of the Doctor, Amy, and Rory (Arthur Darvill) as they become inexplicably trapped between the labyrinthine walls of a 1980s hotel. However, this is no normal hotel, as the endless corridors and distant monster noises lead to rooms made specifically for each person, with their biggest fears kept inside.

This mind-bending story tricks both its characters and the audience, keeping everyone on their toes. Despite holding a puzzling central mystery, the real intrigue of "The God Complex" comes from what lies behind each person's room. Up until this point in the season, the concept of fear and the devastating unknown that lies ahead is discussed in detail. The decision to include each person's greatest fear is also a clever culmination of every character arc. Equal parts gripping and thought-provoking, "The God Complex" is a stand-out in a strong season for the show.

1 "Gridlock"

Season 3, Episode 3

It would take 13 years, until the year 2020, for "Gridlock" to truly become appreciated in the Doctor Who fandom. Set five billion years in the future, the Doctor and Martha take a trip to one of the many new Earths. Expecting a bold futuristic landscape, they are instead met by a grungy world where the entire population lives in both an enormous traffic jam and constant fear of what's below.

Poignant and wholly entertaining, the magic of "Gridlock" would come in the wake of the global pandemic of 2020, where the world would feel what it was like to go into lockdown. Instead of becoming isolated, people banded together, and the world felt more united than it had done in many years despite the unprecedented challenges. "Gridlock" takes a similar approach, particularly the scene in which an entire population stuck inside, most of whom have never even met, join in singing "The Old Rugged Cross." Using just their shared voice, they salvage hope from the jaws of despair in a moment that will live long in the history of Doctor Who. With a supporting cast brimming with intricate characters and an ending bolstered by a shocking revelation, "Gridlock" is a truly underrated tale.

