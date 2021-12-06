This special will be the first of three that are meant to serve as a farewell to Whittaker’s iteration of the Doctor.

Unfortunately, Jodie Whittaker’s time as the Thirteenth Doctor is coming to an end. However, Doctor Who fans will be treated with one last New Year's special featuring Whittaker’s iteration as The Doctor. Last month, the synopsis and guest cast for the special was announced, but now fans have a trailer and poster to excite them.

In the trailer for the New Year's special, titled "Eve of the Daleks," the Doctor and her companions are seen stuck in a time loop inside a self-storage facility being hunted by, and killed over and over again by, the Doctor’s iconic villain: a Dalek. The new trailer also gives a look at two guest stars of the special, Aisling Bea (This Way Up) as an employee of the self-storage facility and Adjani Salmon (Dreaming Whilst Black) as a customer of the facility. Pauline McLynn (Father Ted) is also set to appear in the special, but her role is still unknown and being kept a secret.

The special also stars Mandip Gill and John Bishop, who are reprising their roles as the Doctor’s companions, and Nicholas Briggs, who has voiced the Daleks since 2005 when the revival began.

This special will be the first of three that are meant to serve as a farewell to Whittaker’s iteration of the Doctor with the other two scheduled to air in the spring and autumn of 2022. The third special will also serve as Whittaker’s final episode, coinciding with the BBC’s 100th anniversary. The upcoming special was written by Chris Chibnall, long-time Doctor Who showrunner and writer, and was directed by Annetta Laufer.

Check out the special’s teaser trailer, poster, and synopsis below and watch the special on BBC One and BBC America on January 1.

Sarah owns and runs ELF storage, and Nick is a customer who visits his unit every year on New Year's Eve. This year, however, their night turns out to be a little different than planned.

