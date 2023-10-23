The Big Picture David Tennant is back in Doctor Who as the Doctor after a decade, and a new featurette shows how the team filmed his return.

Tennant can be seen in a new image from the holiday special, fixing something in mid-air, and will be accompanied by Catherine Tate as Donna Noble.

The upcoming holiday special will explain why the Doctor regenerated with Tennant's face, before introducing Ncuti Gatwa as the new Doctor in future seasons.

After an entire decade of not playing the role of the Doctor, David Tennant is back in Doctor Who, the classic BBC show about an alien who travels across time and space in a blue police box called the TARDIS. A new behind-the-scenes featurette released by the network shows how the team behind the series collaborated to film Tennant's return to the titular role. Since a different crew was in charge of filming Jodie Whittaker's departure from the story, the team working with Tennant had to coordinate with the footage that had already been shot.

In addition to the video released by the BBC detailing how the sequence when the Doctor regenerated using Tennant's face once again was filmed, a new image from the upcoming holiday special episodes has been released by Empire Magazine. Tennant can be seen playing the Doctor again, floating in the air while trying to fix something either related to his new sonic screwdriver or his ship. The Doctor is ready to be placed in the middle of new adventures, and he will be accompanied by an old friend who can't even remember their time together as time-traveling heroes.

Catherine Tate is coming back as Donna Noble, the person who was the Doctor's companion during the fourth season of the revival. Since her memories had to be wiped in order to save her life when she and the Time Lord parted ways, Donna doesn't remember who the Doctor is, or the things that she did while she was discovering the universe with him. It remains to be seen what will happen to they dynamic duo once they return to television, before setting the stage for the introduction of the new star of the series. The regeneration cycle continues, as a new pilot of the TARDIS will take audiences through explosive adventures.

Image via BBC

David Tennant Returns to the TARDIS

The upcoming holiday special episodes will explain why the Doctor's body regenerated using Tennant's face once more, before making way for Ncuti Gatwa to debut as the next iteration of the Doctor. While the actor hasn't officially appeared in the series as the titular hero, filming on his second season in the role has recently started filming, confirming the fact that Gatwa will remain as the star of Doctor Who for the foreseeable future. Alongside his trustworthy companion, Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson), Gatwa's version of the Doctor will continue protecting the universe from threats that could come from any point of space or time.

You can check out the new image and featurette connected to David Tennant's return to Doctor Who below: