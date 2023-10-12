The Big Picture Ncuti Gatwa will star as the Fifteenth Doctor in a full season of Doctor Who next year, accompanied by an updated musical theme for the new era.

The musical theme has been a defining feature of the show, with each Doctor having their own version. Gatwa's theme will continue this tradition.

Before Gatwa's debut, David Tennant will return as the Fourteenth Doctor in the upcoming holiday specials, along with Catherine Tate reprising her role as Donna Noble.

Ncuti Gatwa will arrive to Doctor Who later this year, during the upcoming holiday specials. After that, the actor will star as the Fifteenth Doctor in a full season of television next year, where he will go on adventures across time and space, as his predecessors have. But the television show has revealed an essential part of any iteration of the character, and that would be the musical theme that will play during every episode in which Gatwa plays the Doctor. The new arrangement will update the classic melody for the new era the program is about to enter, as monsters from every corner of the galaxy are on the loose.

The musical theme was originally composed by Ron Grainer and produced by Delia Derbyshire, with the song used across the decades the show has been on the air. In recent years, it has received slight modifications from Murray Gold and Segun Akinola, providing each consequent version of the Doctor with their own version of the theme to accompany their adventures. Ncuti Gatwa won't be the exception, with his new theme blasting the melody that has defined one of the longest-running scripted television series in the history of the medium.

Ncuti Gatwa will become the next person to star as the Doctor during an entire season since Jodie Whittaker departed from the role during one of the special episodes that were released last year. The Sex Education actor will a play a character who has been traveling through time for centuries, saving as much people as he can and becoming friends with people from present day's England, coincidentally. As the Fifteenth Doctor, Gatwa becomes part of the legacy that began in 1963, when William Hartnell portrayed the first iteration of the Time Lord.

The Return of David Tennant

But before Gatwa can make his long-awaited debut as the Doctor, the character's body will regenerate back into a familiar face, with David Tennant coming back as the Fourteenth Doctor. The reason why the protagonist's body decided to change back into Tennant's appearance after so long will be revealed during the upcoming holiday specials, where he won't be alone for the ride. Catherine Tate will also return to her role of Donna Noble, the Doctor's companion who had her memories erased in order to save her life.

You can check out the latest version of the Doctor Who theme below, before the next special episode of the show premieres in December: