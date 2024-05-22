The Big Picture The final two episodes of Doctor Who's latest season will be screened in UK theaters on June 21.

The upcoming two-part season finale involves a top-secret mission at UNIT headquarters.

Will fans discover Ruby Sunday's origins? Or will fans be left waiting until Season 2?

With three episodes of the newest season of Doctor Who already said and done, that leaves five more episodes fans have yet to see. Now, UK fans will have the chance to see the final two episodes on the big screen. In a double feature, "The Legend of Ruby Sunday" and "Empire of Death" will play in theaters Friday, June 21 at 11PM. The partnership between BBC Studios and CinemaLive will bring the show to theaters across the UK. The preview for what's to come in the final episodes says:

The Doctor and Ruby Sunday have faced the Bogeyman, fought against Maestro, and survived the battlefield of Kastarion 3. In the epic two-part season finale, the Doctor and Ruby arrive at UNIT headquarters on a top-secret mission and a long-buried secret awaits.

It's almost hard to believe that the final two episodes of Ncuti Gatwa's first season as The Fifteenth Doctor are now less than a month away. When Gatwa recalled first stepping onto the TARDIS he said "Seeing the TARDIS for the first time, walking onto it for the first time, ‘I’m the Doctor,’ like woah, that’s really, really, really mad." With three episodes plus the 2023 Christmas Special "The Church on Ruby Road" fans are seeing a more settled Team TARDIS dynamic with Gatwa's Doctor and Millie Gibson's Ruby Sunday.

Will Fans Find Out Who Millie Gibson's Ruby Sunday is in 'Doctor Who' Finale?

Ruby's origin has been a thread from her introduction in the Christmas special and continues into season two. According to showrunner Russell T. Davies, "the Ruby Sunday story literally spans those two years." Given that the penultimate episode of the this season is called "The Legend of Ruby Sunday", it will be interesting to see if her origins are revealed in the episode and then Ruby will be tasked with exploring said origins in the following season.

Season two will also see the addition of Varada Sethu, who fans just met as Mundy Flynn in the Steven Moffat-written episode "Boom" but according to Sethu, Mundy's story is done. Will it be a similar situation to other characters in Doctor Who's history (such as Peter Capaldi playing a character in Season 4 and going on to become the Twelfth Doctor) or will there be a stronger tie to Mundy with Sethu's new character?

If you'd like to see the last two episodes of this season's Doctor Who in theaters, tickets go on sale May 23.

New episodes of Doctor Who are available to stream Friday's at 7PM ET/Midnight GMT on Disney+ and BBC iPlayer.

