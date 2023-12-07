Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for the Doctor Who special "Wild Blue Yonder."

In the second installment of the Doctor Who specials on Disney+, Donna Noble (Catherine Tate) mentions the Flux to the Fourteenth Doctor (David Tennant) following their survival of the horrors of Russell T. Davies’ bizarrely creepy “Wild Blue Yonder.” The Doctor expresses grief and outrage at what has befallen the universe and how it connects to his previous incarnation (Jodie Whittaker). Despite the Flux not being the Doctor’s fault, the episode addresses his survival guilt, with viewers finding him in a similar place as Christopher Eccleston’s Ninth Doctor way back in 2005 after the events of The Time War decimated his home.

But what is the Flux? And why does the mere mention of it put the Doctor in such a dark headspace? How does it relate to the Doctor’s origins and the modern excavation of Gallifrey’s secret and multilayered history? For some Whovians, this plot development was an alienating extreme that shook the very foundations of the established canon, rewriting the history of the Time Lords' mythology and, arguably, a bit dismissive of 50+ years of the Doctor’s history. There was a possibility Davies would retcon the Timeless Child and the Flux narratives and make this incarnation's journey a non-continuity storyline – but this isn’t the case, and it looks like we could be seeing more fallout from the Flux in new adventures as the show progresses.

What Happens in the Flux Arc in ‘Doctor Who’?

An anomaly with universe-destroying capabilities has been unleashed and, throughout six episodes, the show includes many Who staples, like the Sontarens, the Daleks, and the Cybermen, and how they react to the threat to the universe. “The Halloween Apocalypse” opens with the Thirteenth Doctor and Yaz pursuing Karvanista (Craige Els) to get information on the Division but learning of the Flux, a powerful weapon tearing its way through the cosmos — and Earth is the next target. The Big Bad duo Swarm (Sam Spruell) and Azure (Rochenda Sandall) briefly emerge to plague the Doctor with visions and bouts of theatrical evil.

During this crisis, the Sontarans altered history in the past with war and bloodlust. Swarm breaches the Temple of Atropos and on Planet Time and captures Yaz (Mandip Gill) and recurring character Vinder (Jacob Anderson) and plans to substitute them for the former, dead gatekeeper the Mouri. All the events happening are circling back to the Doctor’s work long ago in Gallifrey. The death of the Mouri will result in temporal anomalies as well as Flux damage. Jo Grant reprises her role as the Fugitive Doctor in “Once Upon a Time” when the Doctor is thrown into a time-stream and confronts her past self about The Division. The Fugitive Doctor had hidden Mouri priests inside a Passenger, a vast prison. An intergalactic warrior called Bel (Thaddea Graham) searching for Vinder also makes her debut and through her eyes, we see the devastation across the galaxy.

The stand-out episode is “Village of the Angels,” where the Doctor, Yaz, and Dan (John Bishop) get stuck in a village in 1967. Angels attack and send Dan and Yaz to an earlier point in the village’s timeline when many people vanish. A character we have glimpsed several times since “The Halloween Apocalypse,” called Claire (Annabel Scholey), reappears with the knowledge she is changing into a Weeping Angel and a group of Weeping Angels are an extraction squad working on behalf of Division. The episode ends with the Doctor becoming a Weeping Angel — or maybe not.

What Is The Flux in ‘Doctor Who’?

The Flux was a weapon designed by rogue Time Lady Tectuan (Barbara Flynn) and the Division from a void ship in between dimensions. Throughout a single series arc, the Flux decimates large sections of the universe with little to no defense against its destructive abilities. Secrets from the Doctor's former life working for the Division in a pre-Hartnell existence came to light. The revenge-seeking Ravagers were also freed from their imprisonment, beings of great power who were seeking retribution against the Division and the Doctor.

The Flux is a weapon designed to wipe out The Doctor's universe, Universe 1, so they can move on to the next. Tectuan engineered the creation of the Flux to ensure the Division remained a secret and to expand their reach into other unexplored universes with “seeds” of the old one to rebuild. Tectuan had found the Doctor as a child and raised her. Through various experimental regenerations of this child, she learned how to transition into a Time Lady/Lord. The Division was created in Gallifrey, and an early version of the Doctor (Jo Grant) was enlisted as an agent. She was forced into morally compromising assignments and rebelled against their cruel methods. The Doctor’s origins are unpacked by Tectuan in “Survivors of the Flux” before she is destroyed by Swarm.

What the 'Doctor Who' Specials Fix About the Flux Arc

The Flux arc was a refreshing change of direction for how a single story was told in the new Who. The serialization approach recalled vintage Who serials like “The Celestial Toymaker” and “Doctor Who and the Silurians” and enabled the writers to incorporate a lot of plot in a single series run. With Doctor Who: Flux, however, the season suffered from too much story and an abundance of characters — like Dan, who didn’t serve a purpose and, overall, was a bit dull. Vinder and Bel both fared better and proved capable and interesting as a result of their backstories and giving viewers a glimpse of the universe unrelated to the Doctor. And then there's the fact that Doctor Who's last season never seemed to fully resolve the Flux storyline at all.

As "Wild Blue Yonder" explains, however, the Fourteenth Doctor admits his inability to reverse the effects of the Flux, which destroyed half the universe. While the original Flux arc failed to explore the ramifications of the event, the anniversary specials seem primed to officially acknowledge them through the Fourteenth Doctor. With only one more special left before Ncuti Gatwa is set to take over as the new Doctor, there's only so much opportunity left to tackle this dangling thread, but perhaps it's a theme that will carry over into the Doctor's next incarnation too.

Doctor Who's 2023 anniversary specials are available to stream on Disney+.

